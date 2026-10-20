Quickie Divorce Online UK Launches To Offer Fast, Fixed-Fee Online Divorce And Consent Orders

New brand from Online Legal Services Limited gives couples in England and Wales a simple online route to divorce.

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Online Legal Services Limited has launched Quickie Divorce Online UK at co. The new brand is built for people searching for a quick, straightforward way to divorce. It offers online divorce and consent order services in England and Wales, each for a single fixed fee with no hourly charges.Why a standalone brandQuickie Divorce Online UK gives people searching for a quick divorce a dedicated place to start. Many people looking online want a fast, low-hassle process and a clear price before they commit.The brand makes the process quick by removing delays on the applicant's side. Forms are completed online, checked by the team and submitted to the court without appointments or paperwork back and forth.The legal timetable itself is fixed by law. Under the no-fault divorce rules in force since April 2022, there is a 20-week reflection period before the conditional order can be applied for. A further six weeks and one day must pass before the final order. Quickie Divorce Online UK is open about this, so clients know what to expect from day one.ServicesQuickie Divorce Online UK offers two core services, each for one fixed fee:. Online divorce: the team prepares the divorce application and guides clients through each stage, from application to final order. Fixed fee: £299. The court fee is payable separately.. Consent orders: a consent order turns a couple's financial agreement into a legally binding court order. It covers property, savings, pensions and maintenance, and can protect both parties from future claims. Fixed fee from £269 The court fee is payable separately.Clients can buy either service on its own or both together. There are no hourly rates or hidden extras.Founder quoteMark Keenan, founder and CEO of Online Legal Services Limited, said:"When people search for a quick divorce, they usually want two things: a process that doesn't drag, and a price they know up front. Quickie Divorce Online UK gives them exactly that. We handle the paperwork quickly, we're honest about the timescales the law sets, and we charge one fixed fee. Adding consent orders means clients can sort out their finances properly at the same time, rather than leaving the door open to claims years later."Part of a wider portfolioQuickie Divorce Online UK joins a group of fixed-fee legal services brands run by Online Legal Services Limited:. Divorce-Online: fixed-fee online divorce services in England and Wales. Consent Orders Online: specialist help making financial agreements legally binding. OLS Solicitors: solicitor-led family law services for more complex casesEach brand serves a different need, so clients can choose the level of support that suits them.About and media contactAbout Online Legal Services LimitedOnline Legal Services Limited is based in Swindon and provides fixed-fee online legal services, focused on divorce and family law in England and Wales. Its brands include Divorce-Online, Consent Orders Online, OLS Solicitors and Quickie Divorce Online UK.

Mark Keenan

Online Legal Services Limited

+44 7921 619770

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Quickie Divorce Online UK Launches to Offer Fast, Fixed-Fee Online Divorce and Consent Orders News Provided By Online Legal Services Limited October 20, 2026, 12:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, World & Regional



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