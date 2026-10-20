The Truth, Give Or Take Turns A Lifetime Of Questionable Decisions Into Comedic Memoir

The Truth, Give or Take by R A Medeiros

R A Medeiros pairs divorce, disastrous relationships, and online dating with a narrator who challenges the reliability of her own account.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A lifetime of bad decisions becomes material rather than a lesson learned in The Truth, Give or Take, a comedic memoir by R A Medeiros. Its subject is a woman who survives the consequences of her choices, then turns the evidence into a book. Complicating that account is a warning at the heart of the premise: neither memory nor the narrator is entirely trustworthy.

The memoir's territory includes divorce, disastrous relationships, online dating, therapy, and humiliation. These subjects bring the account into the personal business of choosing partners, enduring relationships that go wrong, and confronting embarrassing consequences. The scope extends beyond a single romantic disaster to a lifetime of questionable judgment.

What connects those experiences is not a steady improvement in decision-making, but the persistence of choices that supply still more material. That refusal to make experience synonymous with wisdom distinguishes the book's comic setup. Survival does not necessarily lead to better judgment, and the next decision is not presented as proof that a previous mistake has been understood. Instead, the memoir makes room for the uncomfortable possibility that a person can endure the fallout and still repeat the pattern. The humor rests partly on the distance between getting through something and learning from it.

Timing supplies another element of the comedy. The description emphasizes not merely poor choices, but a near-supernatural ability to make the worst decision at the worst moment. The exaggeration gives the premise its self-mocking tone: this is an account that draws attention to the narrator's judgment rather than shielding it from scrutiny. Humiliation is part of the material, placing the person telling the story inside the joke rather than safely outside it.

The title introduces a different kind of uncertainty. The Truth, Give or Take asks readers to consider how much of this personal history they should believe. The issue is not only whether recollection is accurate; the narrator also casts doubt on her own truthfulness. That distinction gives the memoir two sources of instability: the memory that preserves an experience and the storyteller who turns it into an account for someone else.

For readers drawn to relationship mishaps and self-deprecating personal storytelling, the book combines familiar subjects with that explicit challenge to credibility. Its comic interest lies both in questionable behavior and in the act of recounting it. Divorce, dating, and therapy provide the subject matter, while the admission of unreliability complicates the telling. Readers are invited to follow the evidence without assuming that the person presenting it has supplied an unquestionable record.

R A Medeiros is the author of the comedic memoir The Truth, Give or Take. Available now.

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