Rubio Lays Wreath At 26/11 Memorial, Reaffirms US Counter-Terrorism Solidarity With India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Reaffirming the shared US-India commitment to combating terrorism, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai's Taj hotel paying tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which saw Pakistani terrorists killing 166 people, including six Americans.

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio posted on X.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Congressional staffers in Mumbai and highlighted the growing cooperation between India and the US in technology and defence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Congressional staffers in Mumbai today. He highlighted the consequential nature of the India-US partnership, the important role played the US Congress in advancing bilateral ties, the enduring strength of people-to-people connections, and growing cooperation in technology and defence between the two democracies,” the MEA posted on X.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with the delegation in Mumbai and appreciated their positive sentiments in taking forward ties between India and the US.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and the US Congressional delegation discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of the India-US relationship.

The delegation comprised Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman. Foreign Secretary Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

“Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising Jason Smith, David Schweikert, Elise Stefanik, Andy Ogles and Laura Friedman in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India - US ties. Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo - Pacific cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.