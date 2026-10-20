Merz Reaffirms Commitment to Germany’s Reform, Modernization Plans
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reiterated Monday that his government would continue pursuing reforms, highlighting plans to cut red tape, digitize public services and overhaul social security systems.
“We invest in rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure and our defense capabilities,” Merz told business executives at the Invest in Germany summit on Monday evening. Further discussions behind closed doors are scheduled to continue Tuesday.
“Germany is embarking on the biggest modernization drive in its recent history. In the coming years we are on top of our annual efforts, channeling half a billion euros into rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure as well as into green energy and climate initiatives,” he added, encouraging investors to contribute to the country’s transformation.
Merz also emphasized the government’s plans to upgrade Germany’s armed forces and military facilities.
“And we will commit over €500 billion by the end of the decade to strengthen our defensive capacities and modernize our military infrastructure,” he said.
The chancellor described the reforms as a response to “generational challenges to which we must respond with a generational effort.”
However, public sentiment toward Merz’s reform agenda remains negative. A survey released on Oct. 8 found that most Germans believed the government was moving in the wrong direction, while the conservative leader’s personal approval had fallen to a new low.
“We invest in rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure and our defense capabilities,” Merz told business executives at the Invest in Germany summit on Monday evening. Further discussions behind closed doors are scheduled to continue Tuesday.
“Germany is embarking on the biggest modernization drive in its recent history. In the coming years we are on top of our annual efforts, channeling half a billion euros into rebuilding and modernizing our infrastructure as well as into green energy and climate initiatives,” he added, encouraging investors to contribute to the country’s transformation.
Merz also emphasized the government’s plans to upgrade Germany’s armed forces and military facilities.
“And we will commit over €500 billion by the end of the decade to strengthen our defensive capacities and modernize our military infrastructure,” he said.
The chancellor described the reforms as a response to “generational challenges to which we must respond with a generational effort.”
However, public sentiment toward Merz’s reform agenda remains negative. A survey released on Oct. 8 found that most Germans believed the government was moving in the wrong direction, while the conservative leader’s personal approval had fallen to a new low.
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