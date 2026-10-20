Model Shraddha Dubey, Wanted In Businessman Shiva Sharma Death Case, Arrested In Nagpur

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow/Nagpur, Oct 20 (IANS) Model Shraddha Dubey, a key accused in the death of Lucknow-based businessman Shiva Sharma, has been arrested in Nagpur along with her sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Danish, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.

The three accused, who had been absconding since the registration of the case, were apprehended by the Lucknow Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) with the assistance of Nagpur Police on Tuesday.

A reward of Rs 50,000 each had been announced for information leading to their arrest.

Following her arrest, Shraddha Dubey has been brought to Bell Road Police Station on Wardha Road in Nagpur, where she is currently being questioned.

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh STF and Nagpur Police are present at the police station and are jointly questioning her.

According to the police, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station on October 9 on the basis of a written complaint filed by Ranjana Sharma.

The accused are being taken through the necessary legal formalities before being brought to Lucknow for further investigation into Sharma's death.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged about Dubey's movements during her absconding period.

According to media reports, she stayed for nearly 24 hours at a hotel in Taj Nagari Phase-I in Agra.

The reports claimed that CCTV footage showed a vehicle allegedly linked to Dubey arriving at the hotel at 6:33 a.m. on October 17. Around 20 minutes later, at 6.53 a.m., a woman identified as Dubey reportedly entered the premises. The vehicle's registration number was reported to be UP32RT8043.

During her absconding period, Dubey had released a video appealing against linking her name with influential individuals.

An earlier viral audio recording, purportedly featuring her threatening Sharma, had also surfaced, in which she was allegedly heard referring to complaining about him to a 'sir'.