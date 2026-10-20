Shastra Pujan Symbolises Indian Culture: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the traditional "Shastra Pujan" ceremony organised at the Indore Police Lines on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

Amid Vedic chants, he performed the ritual worship of traditional weapons such as swords and spears along with modern arms including AK-47 rifles.

He also worshipped police vehicles and horses, inspected the armoury, and performed Kanya Pad Pujan. A guard of honour was presented by the women police contingent.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has decided to fill 18,500 vacant posts in the police department.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Shastra Pujan is a symbol of India's Sanatan culture, valour, strength and commitment to duty.

Carrying arms is not merely a display of power but a responsibility to alleviate the sufferings of society, protect citizens and maintain order.

He noted that Vijayadashami conveys the message of the triumph of dharma over adharma through Lord Ram's victory over Ravana and the power of womanhood through Goddess Durga's slaying of Mahishasura.

Drawing inspiration from India's glorious past under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is advancing towards a golden future, he added.

During the programme, Yadav launched the 'Police Setu' app, which will enable citizens to access information about their local police station and duty officers and contact them directly based on their location.

He also flagged off 51 motorcycles provided to Indore Police under the Ideal Traffic Safe City project by Honda India Foundation through CSR funds, and released a road-safety awareness poster. A short film prepared by Indore Police on its anti-drug awareness initiatives was also screened.

He stated that efforts will be made to fill vacant positions over the next two years, while the process of filling a total of 85,000 posts across various departments is already underway. Next year will be observed as Youth Year, and the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct special examinations for the youth.

To enhance the dignity of national festivals, police bands will be developed in every district of the state, for which recruitment of 750 personnel will be undertaken. Yadav appreciated the innovative measures taken by Indore Police to strengthen law and order.

He emphasised that while discipline is essential in administration, encouragement and recognition boost the morale of those who serve. Paying tribute to the dedication of police personnel and the growing role of women in the force, he said that capability is not limited to any one section of society.

Among those present were Water Resources Minister Tulsi Ram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, several MLAs, Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh and other senior officials.