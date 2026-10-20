Gujarat Dy CM Meets Nippon Steel Chairman In Tokyo, Discusses Expansion Opportunities

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 20 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Tuesday met Nippon Steel Corporation chairman Eiji Hashimoto at the Japanese steelmaker's headquarters in Tokyo to discuss opportunities to expand steel production capacity and explore further industrial investment in Gujarat.

The meeting is part of the state government's efforts to attract Japanese investment ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Sanghavi also held a one-to-one discussion with senior company officials, including Managing Executive Officer Hideki Ogawa, on the prospects for expanding the company's industrial presence in the state.

The discussions focused on Gujarat's potential as a destination for steel manufacturing and industrial investment.

Sanghavi highlighted the state's infrastructure, port connectivity and business environment as advantages for companies looking to expand their operations and strengthen their presence in India.

He invited Nippon Steel to deepen its engagement with Gujarat and participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, where the company could explore further investment and industrial collaboration opportunities.

The meeting comes as the Gujarat government steps up engagement with leading Japanese companies to attract investment across key industrial sectors.

The state aims to build international business partnerships, encourage industrial expansion and create opportunities for economic growth through discussions with global industry leaders.