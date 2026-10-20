Samsung's 2026 TV Lineup Now Available In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Vision AI TV lineup brings Micro RGB, The Frame, The Movingstyle and Monitors to UAE consumers, alongside AI-powered viewing, lifestyle and gaming experiences DUBAI, UAE,October 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics announced that its 2026 Vision AI TV lineup is now available to purchase across the UAE, bringing its latest advances in premium picture quality, AI-powered viewing and lifestyle entertainment to consumers across the country. Spanning Samsung's premium and lifestyle display categories, the 2026 portfolio is led by Micro RGB, The Frame and The Movingstyle, alongside OLED, Mini LED and Crystal UHD models. Across its 4K-and-above TV lineup, Samsung is also expanding Vision AI Companion, bringing greater intelligence to its latest models through integrated features including AI Picture, AI Sound Controller Pro, AI Football Mode Pro and AI Upscaling Pro. Together, these features enhance picture and sound, optimise sports viewing and improve content quality across a wider range of screens and price points. The expanded portfolio gives UAE consumers greater choice across different viewing needs, from premium large-screen entertainment and art-inspired displays to flexible screens designed to move naturally around the home. Vineet Kumar, Head of the Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“The way people use their screens continues to evolve, and our 2026 lineup has been designed around that shift. From the precision and scale of Micro RGB and the art-inspired experience of The Frame to the flexibility of The Movingstyle, we are giving consumers more ways to find a screen that fits naturally into how they watch, play and live. With the lineup now available across the UAE, we're excited to bring our latest display innovations and AI-powered experiences to even more homes.” Micro RGB Brings Precise Color to the Big Screen At the premium end of Samsung's 2026 lineup, Micro RGB expands Samsung's advanced display experience across a wider range of screen sizes. Available through the R95H and R85H series, Micro RGB uses Samsung's proprietary Micro RGB Technology, with micro-sized red, green and blue backlights and precise local dimming to control color and brightness with greater accuracy. On the R95H, the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro intelligently fine-tunes color, motion and depth, while Micro RGB Precision Color 100 supports 100% color coverage of the BT.2020 wide color gamut. Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro further optimize color and contrast scene by scene, while Glare Free technology helps minimize reflections in bright environments. The Micro RGB portfolio spans screen sizes from 55 to 115 inches, depending on the model, giving consumers more options to bring Samsung's premium picture technology into the home. The Frame Brings Art to Its Biggest Canvas Yet Samsung is also expanding its lifestyle TV portfolio with the latest The Frame lineup, including its biggest model to date. For the first time, The Frame is available in 98 inches, bringing the scale and visual impact of large-format artwork into the home. The 98-inch model combines its expansive display with an art-inspired design and an Amber Brown bezel included in the box, helping maintain the signature framed-art aesthetic The Frame is known for. When the TV is not being used for entertainment, Art Mode transforms the display into a personalized art experience, with Samsung Art Store providing access to more than 5,000 professionally curated works from museums, galleries and artists. For consumers looking for an elevated picture and installation experience, The Frame Pro combines Neo QLED picture quality with Pantone Validated ArtfulColor and Glare Free technology for rich contrast, lifelike color and clearer detail. Modern Frame Design is complemented by Wireless One Connect, helping create a cleaner, more refined setup with fewer visible cables. The Movingstyle Takes the Screen Beyond a Fixed Space For consumers looking for greater flexibility around the home, The Movingstyle reimagines the screen as a portable lifestyle companion. The 27-inch QHD touchscreen combines a rollable floor stand, detachable display and built-in rechargeable battery, allowing users to move the screen naturally between rooms or detach it completely for handheld or tabletop use. Its integrated carrying handle doubles as a kickstand, while the built-in battery provides up to three hours of wireless use. Full Motion Support allows the display to tilt, swivel, pivot and adjust in height, while landscape and portrait orientations help it adapt to different types of content and spaces. Users can tap, drag and swipe directly through apps and content using the touchscreen, switch to the physical remote for lean-back viewing or use Bixby voice control hands-free. Mobile mirroring, USB-C and HDMI connectivity offer additional ways to bring content onto the screen, while Multi-View enables up to two pieces of content to be displayed at once. The Movingstyle also brings Samsung Vision AI Companion, Samsung Art Store and One UI Tizen into a portable format, combining personalized content recommendations and connected features with a screen designed to move around the home. Powering the Next Generation of Gaming Experiences Samsung's 2026 display portfolio also builds on the company's focus on gaming, combining high-performance display technologies with a growing ecosystem of gaming experiences. Samsung recently announced an exclusive partnership with Activision as the official TV, monitor, soundbar and Wi-Fi speaker partner for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 4, bringing one of the world's most recognized gaming franchises together with Samsung's premium display, audio and connected gaming technologies. As part of the collaboration, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 integrates HDR10+ GAMING, helping deliver more accurate color and contrast and supporting an immersive visual experience that reflects the creative intent of the game's developers. Across Samsung's 2026 display lineup, products such as the OLED and Odyssey G9 monitor are designed to bring these gaming experiences to life. The flagship S95H OLED combines rich OLED picture quality with smooth, responsive performance through Motion Xcelerator 165Hz and VRR support, while the Odyssey G9's ultra-wide curved display, fast refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro create an expansive and fluid gaming experience, particularly suited to fast-paced titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Available Now Across the UAE Samsung's 2026 Vision AI TV lineup is available now in the UAE through Samsung, Samsung Brand Stores and participating partner retailers. The lineup spans a wide range of screen sizes and price points, giving consumers greater choice across Samsung's premium, lifestyle and mainstream display categories. Across the portfolio, Micro RGB is available starting from AED 5,299, while The Frame starts from AED 4,799 and The Frame Pro starts from AED 8,299. The Movingstyle is available for AED 4,399. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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