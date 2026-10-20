Majid Al Futtaim Introduces Ma'an By MAF Home Edition During Dubai Home Festival 2026, In Partnership With Dubai SME And DFRE, To Support Local Smes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Running from 16 October to 1 November 2026 at City Centre Mirdif, the activation will showcase Dubai-based home and lifestyle brands, building on Ma'an by MAF and its commitment to supporting homegrown businesses. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October, 2026: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading pioneer in shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, in partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME) and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), is introducing a dedicated Home Edition of its Ma'an by MAF initiative.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Dubai Home Festival returns for its eighth edition from 16 October to 1 November 2026. Under the theme 'Make Dubai Home', DHF 2026 invites residents to shop, discover, experience, and win, with offers, and inspiration for every home, whether furnishing a first apartment, refreshing a favourite room, or finding something new for everyday living.

As part of the festival's Discover and Experience pillar, Ma'an by MAF Home Edition will showcase a rotating selection of products from eight Dubai-based homegrown brands between 16 October and 1 November. Spanning children's dining, home accessories, fragrances and gifting, the line-up includes Kiddie Krunch, Artistic Appetites, The Scent Library, M. Sentiment, The Story of Things, Lavenite Petite, Ateeq and Artistic Touch. The initiative gives local SMEs an opportunity to showcase their products at a major retail destination while introducing shoppers to brands rooted in Dubai's entrepreneurial community.

Through partnering with Majid Al Futtaim on Ma'an by MAF Home Edition, Dubai SME is supporting participating businesses with greater exposure and access to new customers, helping homegrown brands strengthen their market presence and unlock opportunities for growth. The collaboration reflects Dubai SME's wider commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs and enabling SMEs to grow and access new markets.

Asma Hamad Ali, Owner of Lavenite Petite, said,“Being part of Ma'an by MAF Home Edition is an exciting milestone for our business. Having our products showcased at Home Centre at City Centre Mirdif gives us a wonderful opportunity to introduce our brand to new customers in an established retail environment. We're grateful to Majid Al Futtaim and Dubai SME for supporting local businesses and helping us reach a wider audience.”

Alya Alajmani, Owner of Artistic Appetites, said,“When we applied to Ma'an by MAF, we never imagined we would see our products showcased at City Centre Mirdif, in front of so many potential customers. It's incredibly rewarding to see the support of Majid Al Futtaim and Dubai SME translate into a real opportunity for growth. Ma'an by MAF Home Edition gives homegrown businesses like ours access to spaces and audiences that might otherwise have been out of reach.”

Ma'an by MAF Home Edition will take place at City Centre Mirdif, during mall operating hours from 16 October to 1 November 2026.