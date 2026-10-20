KARTY And Qatar Airways Privilege Club Launch Kpoints-To-Avios Conversion

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar – October 2026: KARTY, Qatar's leading fintech and digital payments company, has partnered with Qatar Airways Privilege Club to launch a new feature that allows KARTY users to convert their KPoints into Avios directly through the KARTY application. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The latest enhancement brings everyday payments and travel rewards closer together, giving KARTY users a simple way to convert the KPoints they earn through eligible spending and in-app challenges into Avios. KARTY users will collect 1 Avios for every 2 KPoints converted, which can be readily spent on award flights with Qatar Airways, oneworld® airlines, and other partner airlines, upgrades, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free and much more.

The new redemption feature complements the growing set of travel-related benefits available to KARTY Visa cardholders, including airport lounge access up to six times a year, competitively low international transaction fees, automatic expense tracking for greater visibility and control over travel spending, and the in-app option to instantly freeze or unfreeze card services while travelling.

“At KARTY, our goal is to make everyday spending more rewarding for our users, and partnering with Qatar Airways Privilege Club allows us to extend that value in a meaningful way. By giving customers the ability to convert their KPoints into Avios, we are creating more choice in how they use the rewards they earn and connecting their everyday financial activity with travel and lifestyle experiences beyond the KARTY app,” said Mohammed Suleiman, Co-Founder and CEO of KARTY.“As we continue to grow, we are focused on expanding the range of benefits and experiences to bring even more value, choice and rewarding experiences to our customers.”

The partnership launch reflects KARTY's wider ambition to build a digital financial experience that goes beyond payments, bringing together money management, rewards and lifestyle benefits within one app.

KPoints can be converted into Avios at a rate of 2 KPoints to 1 Avios, ready to be redeemed on future travel with Qatar Airways and its Privilege Club partners. Since the feature became available, KARTY users have already converted more than one million KPoints into Avios, demonstrating strong interest in using everyday rewards towards future travel experiences.

The feature to convert KPoints to Avios is now available to eligible KARTY users through the KARTY app, available on iOS and Android.

About KARTY:KARTY is a Qatar-based fintech company providing digital payment and money management solutions designed around the everyday financial needs of consumers. Through the KARTY app and KARTY Visa cards, users can manage

their money, make payments, access money management tools and earn rewards through the KPoints loyalty programme.

KARTY is licensed by Qatar Central Bank and is focused on building innovative and easy-to-use financial experiences that support the continued growth of Qatar's fintech and digital payments sector.

About Qatar Airways Privilege Club:

In 2000, Qatar Airways established its loyalty programme, Privilege Club, which features four tiers of membership – Burgundy, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, giving members a range of exclusive privileges and benefits that have been designed and tailored to make travelling even more rewarding. Members can collect Avios when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld and other airline partners, as well as with other financial, hotel, car rental and lifestyle partners. Avios can be spent for award flights, upgrades, extra baggage, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, accessing Privilege Club Collection and much more. Members can also collect and spend Avios on their purchases at a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets by linking their payment cards with their Privilege Club account.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Airline' title for an unprecedented ninth time at the 2025 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. Qatar Airways was previously named the World's Best Airline in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, and has yet again received recognition for 'World's Best Business Class', and 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge'. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways has also been lauded with the 'Best Airline in the Middle East' title for the 13th time.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

This winter, Qatar Airways will fly to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles (such as ISO 14001). As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.