Veolia Strengthens Its Position In Oman With A Strategic Contract For Al Asilah Desalination Plant

A five-year contract to optimize operational performance of the Al Asilah desalination plant (80,000 m3/day production capacity) serving 200,000 residents including a solar farm to diversify the site's energy mix. Together with the Sur Desalination Plant (131 000 m3/day), Al Asilah will reinforce Veolia's capacity to produce drinking water of the highest quality for approximately 600,000 residents. A milestone project supporting Veolia's ambition to double its operated desalination capacity by 2030. Veolia, a global leader in water technologies, currently operates 4 major desalination plants in Oman supplying water to nearly 2,5 million residents in line with the objectives of its Green Up strategic program, and the Oman Vision 2040.

Veolia, through its consolidated entity Bahwan Veolia Water (BVW), a partnership between Veolia and Bahwan Engineering Company, has been awarded a five-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract by Al Asilah Operation and Maintenance LLC (AOM) for the Al Asilah Desalination Plant. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With a production capacity of 80,000 m3/day, Al Asilah strengthens Veolia's contribution to Oman's water security. This is the fourth state-of-the-art facility operated by Veolia in Oman, following those in Sur, Barka IV, and Salalah.

As a leading player in this strategic field in Oman Veolia has been helping to provide the highest-quality water for nearly 20 years through its state-of-the-art facilities, increasingly innovative and efficient.

Together with the Sur Desalination Plant the Group will produce high quality drinking water for approximately 600,000 inhabitants across the entire South Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The proximity of the two plants will enable sharing of technical resources, knowledge transfer and the deployment of proven operational practices, strengthening efficiency and reliability across both facilities.

“Desalination is a cornerstone of water security in the Middle East, and Oman is a perfect example of how innovation, local expertise and renewable energy can come together to deliver resilient, lower-carbon water services. Through the Al Asilah plant, and our expanded presence in Oman in the field of drinking water production, since we already operate three large-scale facilities, we are strengthening our long-term strategic partnership with Oman while supporting our ambition to double the desalination capacity we operate worldwide by 2030”, said Philippe Bourdeaux, Executive Senior VP Africa, Near and Middle East.

Bahwan Engineering Company“Our partnership with Veolia brings together international expertise and local capabilities to support the reliable performance and long-term upkeep of essential water infrastructure in Oman. Through Bahwan Veolia Water, we are committed to maintaining the assets entrusted to us to high standards of safety, efficiency and reliability, while further developing our expertise in water infrastructure operations and maintenance. We look forward to building on this contract to expand our services across the water sector, supporting Oman Vision 2040.”

The plant is owned by Al Asilah Desalination Company (ADC), whose major shareholders include Japan's JGC Holdings Corporation and Oman's Bahwan Group. This new contract brings together Veolia's global desalination expertise and its partners' local and international capabilities to strengthen water security in South Al Sharqiyah.

Sunao Horii, General Manager, Al Asilah Operation & Maintenance said“It has been 672 days since we received Veolia's Expression of Interest. Over this long journey, we have had many discussions and gone through some tough negotiations together. Today, however, is not the end of that journey. It marks the beginning of a new chapter and the start of our journey together. I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone whose dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible.”

Veolia's scope and expertise cover the operation and maintenance of the desalination plant including the on-site solar photovoltaic farm. By combining its water and energy expertise, the Group will optimize operational performance and support lower-carbon drinking water production.

Through this partnership, Veolia which has helped revolutionize the desalination model over the past 30 years, reaffirms its long-term commitment to Oman Vision 2040, bringing together water security, decarbonization and local expertise to strengthen competitiveness and ecological security.

The project will also contribute to Veolia's ongoing efforts to advance Omanization: supported by the Group's local, regional and global expertise, teams will benefit from training and professional development to strengthen national capabilities in strategic water infrastructure.

ABOUT VEOLIA:

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste – including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025.

ABOUT BAHWAN ENGINEERING COMPANY:

Founded in 1977, Bahwan Engineering Group is one of Oman's leading engineering, construction, trading and services groups, with operations across Oman and the UAE. For nearly five decades, the Group has contributed to nation-building through integrated, multidisciplinary projects spanning civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works. Its capabilities also encompass elevators and escalators, diesel power generation, facilities management, and the trading of electrical, mechanical and chemical products. With around 6,000 employees, including approximately 700 engineers, the Group serves the oil and gas, power, infrastructure, aviation, hospitality and healthcare sectors. Landmark projects include Muscat International Airport, Oman LNG and the Sohar Seawater Intake and Return System. BEC's commitment to quality, safety and environmental responsibility is supported by ISO 9001, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001 certifications.

ABOUT AL ASILAH DESALINATION COMPANY ADC:

Al Asilah Desalination Company (ADC) is an Omani company established to develop, finance, design, construct, own,

operate and maintain the Al Asilah Desalination Plant in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate of the Sultanate of Oman.

With a production capacity of 80,000 cubic metres of potable water per day, the plant plays an important role in supporting the reliable supply of drinking water in the region. Fully commissioned and tested in 2021, the plant commenced commercial operations on 1 January 2022. Through the Al Asilah Desalination Plant, ADC contributes to Oman's water infrastructure by providing a reliable source of potable water for the region. ADC is committed to the safe,

reliable and sustainable operation of the plant and to supporting the long-term provision of essential water services in

Oman.