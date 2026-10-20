Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde Assures All Aid For Drought-Hit Farmers

Shinde Assures Compensation, Support from Centre

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday assured drought-hit farmers of all possible assistance, announcing compensation to the affected people. "The government has declared a drought in the drought-affected villages, and compensation will be provided to the people. The Shiv Sena has always stood by the farmers. In the past, too, the Shiv Sena provided large-scale assistance to lakhs of people, specifically farmers, during the Diwali season, and we have extended such support this time as well... That's why multiple trucks (carrying aid) are going there. Everyone needs to come together to assist those affected by the drought, especially the farmers, as the crisis is immense. Both the state and central governments stand with them. Our party workers will visit the homes of all these farmers to provide them with assistance," Shinde told the media.

Calling for collective efforts to support farmers, he said, "The crisis is very big, and everyone needs to come together to help them. The government is completely with them. The central government is also with them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us that we will stand with Maharashtra's farmers, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured us that the Centre will stand firmly behind them. Both the central and state governments are firmly committed to this," he said.

"'Where there is a crisis, there is Shiv Sena'-this is the message that Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe gave us, and the Shiv Sena is taking it forward," he said, adding that party workers would visit farmers' homes to provide assistance.

Shiv Sena MP Targets Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Lord Ram eliminated those who abandoned their principles and strayed onto the wrong path. Today, those who have forsaken their own policies, their core agenda, and their fundamental values will be struck down by our arrows. As for Sanjay Raut - our leader, Amit Shah is a prominent national figure, a part of the BJP and the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Raut has chosen to disregard the directives of the late Balasaheb Thackeray... Instead, you sit outside the doors of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi..." (ANI)

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