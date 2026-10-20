Greenland: The World's Largest Island Has No Connecting Roads And Just 56,000 Residents

Greenland, the world's largest island, is 80% covered in ice and has no roads connecting its towns. With just 56,000 residents, it offers vast Arctic landscapes, Inuit traditions, spectacular glaciers and the Northern Lights.

Greenland is a fascinating destination known for its vast ice sheets, towering icebergs, remote settlements and spectacular Arctic landscapes.

Located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, it is the world's largest island and one of the least densely populated places on Earth. Despite its name, much of Greenland is covered in ice.

From its unusual transport system to its Viking history and Northern Lights displays, Greenland offers unique experiences for adventurous travellers.

Greenland covers more than two million square kilometres, yet its population is only around 56,000.

Approximately 80 per cent of the island is covered by an extensive ice sheet, with most residents living along the ice-free coast.

Its remote settlements and vast wilderness make it an appealing destination for travellers seeking solitude and natural beauty.

Greenland has no road connections between its towns and settlements because of its rugged terrain, deep fjords and extensive ice sheets.

Boats, aircraft and helicopters are essential for travelling between communities.

In some regions, snowmobiles and traditional dog sleds are also used during winter, making transport an adventure in itself.

The island's name is linked to Norse explorer Erik the Red, who reportedly named it Greenland in the tenth century to encourage settlement.

Its Indigenous name, Kalaallit Nunaat, means the Land of the Greenlanders.

Despite its icy landscape, some coastal areas become green during summer.

Greenland's culture is deeply rooted in Inuit traditions, which continue to influence its language, food and daily life.

Traditional dog sledding remains important in some northern communities. The kayak, known as a qajaq, also originated among Indigenous Arctic peoples and was traditionally used for hunting and travelling across cold waters.

Greenland offers remarkable outdoor experiences, including glacier exploration, hiking and boat trips among enormous icebergs. Ilulissat Icefjord is a major attraction, known for the icebergs produced by the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier.

The Arctic Circle Trail, approximately 160 kilometres long, attracts hikers seeking spectacular scenery and remote wilderness.

Greenland's changing seasons offer distinct experiences. During summer, parts of the island experience the midnight sun, providing extended daylight for hiking and boat trips.

In winter, long periods of darkness create opportunities to witness the Northern Lights when weather conditions are favourable.

Greenland is home to Northeast Greenland National Park, one of the world's largest national parks.

It also has three UNESCO World Heritage properties: Ilulissat Icefjord, Kujataa and Aasivissuit–Nipisat.

These sites highlight the island's exceptional natural landscapes, archaeological remains and cultural heritage.

Greenland's coastal settlements feature colourful houses against a backdrop of mountains and icy waters.

Traditional cuisine includes fish, seafood and locally sourced meat.

Visitors may also try Greenlandic coffee, a festive drink traditionally prepared with coffee, whisky and liqueurs, often topped with whipped cream.

Greenland combines spectacular Arctic scenery, rich Inuit heritage and extraordinary wildlife.

From exploring glaciers and hiking remote trails to experiencing the Northern Lights, the island offers memorable adventures.

For travellers seeking a distinctive destination, Greenland provides a fascinating glimpse into a world shaped by ice, history and enduring cultural traditions.