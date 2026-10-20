Trump Renews Proposal to Rename New Mexico as New America
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump called Monday for the southwestern state of New Mexico to adopt the name "New America," claiming the change would enhance its reputation and increase residents’ property values and earnings.
"New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!" he added.
Trump initially floated the idea in September, describing "New America" as a more prestigious alternative for the landlocked state in the southwestern United States.
However, the president cannot change a state's name through a unilateral decision. Such a move would require an amendment to New Mexico’s Constitution. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham previously dismissed the proposal when Trump introduced it last month.
The latest suggestion follows Trump's broader push to rename geographical locations. In January 2025, he signed an executive order instructing federal authorities to use "Gulf of America" instead of Gulf of Mexico.
He issued another executive order in August directing federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario, which lies along the US-Canada border, as "Lake America."
"New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America. We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag!" he added.
Trump initially floated the idea in September, describing "New America" as a more prestigious alternative for the landlocked state in the southwestern United States.
However, the president cannot change a state's name through a unilateral decision. Such a move would require an amendment to New Mexico’s Constitution. Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham previously dismissed the proposal when Trump introduced it last month.
The latest suggestion follows Trump's broader push to rename geographical locations. In January 2025, he signed an executive order instructing federal authorities to use "Gulf of America" instead of Gulf of Mexico.
He issued another executive order in August directing federal agencies to refer to Lake Ontario, which lies along the US-Canada border, as "Lake America."
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