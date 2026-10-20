In New Article, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej Advocates Work-Life Fusion And Purpose-Driven Leadership Through Her New Mentorship And Leadership Platform

As part of her newly launched virtual Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation ( ), has shared a new article titled "Why Work-Life Fusion Works Better for Me Than Work-Life Balance."

To read the full article, visit:

Speaking about the article, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) shared, “For many years, we have been told that work-life balance is the goal. However, through my experience as a global leader working across multiple countries and time zones, I have found that work-life fusion is a more realistic and fulfilling approach. When your work is aligned with your passion, purpose, and values, work and life no longer compete with each other; they complement and strengthen one another. Work-life fusion is not about working more; it is about living and working with intention, flexibility, and purpose.”

In the article, Dr. Kelej explores seven key pointers that support the concept of work-life fusion, including viewing leadership as a responsibility rather than a schedule, aligning work with passion, prioritizing flexibility over rigidity, integrating wellbeing with performance, practicing discipline, being fully present in every moment, and adapting to the realities of today's globally connected world. She emphasizes that success is not achieved through strict separation of work and personal life, but through creating harmony between the two.

Dr. Kelej added, “I believe the real challenge is not dividing our time equally between work and life, but being fully present and intentional in whatever we are doing. Whether I am leading a strategic discussion, engaging with partners across different countries, spending time with family and friends, or pursuing creative interests such as music and fashion design, I strive to bring the same energy, passion, and purpose. This integration has enabled me to sustain high performance, manage stress effectively, and remain inspired throughout my journey.”

The article is available through Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform, "Beyond Power; Leadership, Global Influence and Impact," through Substack, that has been launched to create an accessible resource designed to inspire, guide, and support future leaders, particularly women and young future leaders in Africa, Asia and Global South Countries. The platform is accessible to all, ensuring that aspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds can access valuable mentorship, leadership insights, and practical guidance.

Link to Dr. Rasha Kelej's Mentorship and Leadership Platform:

The articles can be freely accessed on Dr. Rasha Kelej's website:

The links of the articles can also be accessed on Merck Foundation Website:

The links can also be accessed on the Social Media channels of Dr. Rasha Kelej and Merck Foundation.

Through the Mentorship and Leadership Platform, Dr. Rasha Kelej is committed to sharing her 32 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals in unlocking their hidden potential, achieving their professional and personal goals, and becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about the Dr. Rasha Kelej's journey , visit her Social Media Handles: Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ), X ( ), and YouTube ( ).

And Merck Foundation Social Media Handles: Facebook ( ), Instagram ( ), X ( ) and YouTube ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...