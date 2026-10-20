India A 'Refining Superpower': Marco Rubio Lands In India, Says US To Discuss Processing Venezuelan Crude With Reliance
“We'll talk with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude,” Rubio said, according to an ANI report.
Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian business leaders during his visit.
On Wednesday, October 21, he is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd's twin refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the world's largest single-location refinery complex. He is also expected to meet Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
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