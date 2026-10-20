Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
India A 'Refining Superpower': Marco Rubio Lands In India, Says US To Discuss Processing Venezuelan Crude With Reliance

India A 'Refining Superpower': Marco Rubio Lands In India, Says US To Discuss Processing Venezuelan Crude With Reliance


Date: 2026-10-20 08:13:05

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Tuesday said that Washington will discuss refining more Venezuelan crude oil with Reliance Industries, highlighting India's position as a global“refining superpower”.

“We'll talk with Reliance about refining more Venezuelan crude,” Rubio said, according to an ANI report.

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 20, and is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian business leaders during his visit.

On Wednesday, October 21, he is scheduled to visit Reliance Industries Ltd's twin refineries in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the world's largest single-location refinery complex. He is also expected to meet Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

MENAFN20102026007365015876ID1111837211


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search