Adani Foundation Keen To Partner With Gurudev Rakeshji's SRMD On Grassroots Projects: Gautam Adani

MENAFN - Live Mint) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on 19 October expressed the keen interest of the Adani Foundation to work with Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) on grassroots projects.

According to an ANI report, the Adani Group Chairman and his wife, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, took blessings of the Mission's founder, spiritual leader Gurudevshri Rakeshji, at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur in Gujarat's Valsad district on Sunday.

Keen to work together

The ANI report added that Adani expressed interest in exploring collaboration with the Mission across the initiatives of Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), its humanitarian arm. He said the Adani Foundation would be happy to partner with the Mission on grassroots projects.

Adani praised the dedication of the Mission's volunteers, observing that money alone cannot achieve impact on this scale and that it is the commitment of volunteers that makes such seva possible.

The international headquarters earlier hosted President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who performed the Mahamastakabhishek of the Shrimad Rajchandraji statue, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the women's centre.

Last month, at 'Aho Gurudev', the celebration of Gurudevshri Rakeshji's 60th birthday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran and Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P. Hinduja were among those present.

With inputs from ANI