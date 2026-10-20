Fatal Shooting Near Ohio Mosque Prompts Police Investigation
(MENAFN) A shooting near a mosque in Columbus, Ohio, left one person dead Monday, while police said there was no evidence that the religious building had been deliberately targeted.
Authorities responded to reports of gunfire in the northeastern part of the Midwestern US city, close to Alrahma Mosque, according to reports from local media.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was also found. Officials had not immediately disclosed the second individual's condition.
Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua rejected the suggestion that the mosque was the intended target, saying investigators believe the gunfire resulted from a dispute involving several people at a nearby apartment complex.
"This was not an attack on the mosque," Fuqua told reporters.
He confirmed that an event was taking place inside the mosque when the shooting happened but said investigators had found no indication that the violence was directed at the religious site.
Police emphasized that the inquiry remained at an early stage as officers worked to determine exactly what had happened.
Authorities had not yet identified any possible suspects or confirmed whether anyone else had been injured.
Authorities responded to reports of gunfire in the northeastern part of the Midwestern US city, close to Alrahma Mosque, according to reports from local media.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was also found. Officials had not immediately disclosed the second individual's condition.
Columbus police Sgt. James Fuqua rejected the suggestion that the mosque was the intended target, saying investigators believe the gunfire resulted from a dispute involving several people at a nearby apartment complex.
"This was not an attack on the mosque," Fuqua told reporters.
He confirmed that an event was taking place inside the mosque when the shooting happened but said investigators had found no indication that the violence was directed at the religious site.
Police emphasized that the inquiry remained at an early stage as officers worked to determine exactly what had happened.
Authorities had not yet identified any possible suspects or confirmed whether anyone else had been injured.
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