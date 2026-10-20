Thailand Ramps Up Preparations For PM2.5 Pollution

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Oct 20 (NNN) -- Thailand is stepping up preparations to tackle potential PM2.5 fine particulate pollution, with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul directing relevant agencies to put response measures in place amid reports of pollution in neighbouring countries.

Government spokesperson Dr Ekkapob Pianpises said the Prime Minister had instructed deputy prime ministers and ministers overseeing various areas to prepare appropriate measures and ensure local authorities were ready to respond.

“Provincial governors have also been urged to work closely with relevant agencies and take sustained and decisive action to address the problem,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The directive comes as Malaysia and Singapore are affected by haze linked to prolonged forest and land fires in Indonesia, highlighting the regional challenge of transboundary air pollution.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Bangkok reported an average PM2.5 concentration of 7 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m3), well below Thailand's standard limit of 37.5 μg/m3.

Ekkapob also said Anutin had ordered stricter inspections of ships and shipping containers suspected of carrying illegal shipments, particularly electronic waste, to prevent environmental damage and protect public health.

He said Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, in her capacity as chair of the National Industrial Committee, had been tasked with coordinating efforts to establish measures to tackle illegal waste-processing industries in Thailand.

--NNN