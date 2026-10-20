State Children's Philharmonic To Celebrate Victory Day

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A concert and exhibition dedicated to November 8, Victory Day, will be held at the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic. The event will mark Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

The programme will feature soloists of the Children's Philharmonic, the children's folk song and dance ensemble, the Sadaf folk instrument ensemble, a nagara drum ensemble, and the Sada children's choir.

The concert will also feature an exhibition of creative works by young talents.

The event will take place on November 6 at 19:00 in the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic concert hall.

Victory Day is a symbol of Azerbaijan's national pride and history.

Celebrated annually on November 8, it marks the country's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the liberation of Shusha, a city of great historical and cultural significance to Azerbaijan.

The day was established by presidential decree in December 2020 and honors the country's victory and the memory of those who lost their lives during the war.