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National Library Unveils Exhibitions Dedicated To Zangilan

National Library Unveils Exhibitions Dedicated To Zangilan


Date: 2026-10-20 08:06:55

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched virtual and traditional book exhibitions marking Zangilan City Day, celebrated on October 20.

The exhibitions feature publications in Azerbaijani and foreign languages covering Zangilan's history, place names and ancient monuments of historical and cultural significance.

The displays also highlight the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan's victory, national heroes, and the military service of soldiers and officers who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

Visitors can explore the virtual exhibition here.

Located in southwestern Azerbaijan, Zangilan is known for its rich historical heritage and natural beauty. The city was liberated from Armenian occupation on October 20, 2020, during the 44-day Patriotic War.

Since its liberation, extensive reconstruction and development efforts have been underway to restore the city and support the return of former residents.

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AzerNews

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