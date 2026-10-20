US No Longer Master Of The World, Says Envoy As Washington Seeks Iran Deal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States is seeking a peaceful agreement with Iran while moving away from its traditional approach of attempting to control political developments in the Middle East, US envoy Tom Barrack has said.

Speaking at the Global Security Forum in Doha, Barrack, who serves as US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, outlined what he described as a fundamental shift in Washington's relationship with the region.

“The US is no longer the master of the world,” Barrack said, reflecting on previous American interventions in Libya, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

He questioned the consequences of Washington's attempts to shape political and security developments in those countries, suggesting that the United States was reconsidering the extent of its involvement in regional affairs.

However, Barrack emphasised that the change in approach would not mean an American withdrawal from the Middle East.

“The bargain is not to control, but to not leave. We're not leaving,” he stated.

The envoy indicated that Washington intends to maintain its presence in the region while moving towards a relationship that places greater responsibility on regional governments to address their own security and political challenges.

Barrack also acknowledged that Middle Eastern countries were increasingly recognising the limits of American involvement and the need to develop their own responses to regional crises.

“What everybody is saying: OK, I can't rely on America to solve all my problems,” he said.

His remarks came as Washington continues to pursue a diplomatic settlement with Tehran amid tensions over Iran's nuclear programme and regional security.

The Global Security Forum, held in Doha from October 19 to 21 under the theme The Future of Alliances, brings together senior officials and security experts to discuss changing international partnerships and approaches to global stability.

Barrack's comments highlighted Washington's stated intention to remain engaged in the Middle East without assuming direct responsibility for managing every regional conflict.