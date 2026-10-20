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Three Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Shopping Center In Rivne Region

Three Civilians Injured As Russian Forces Attack Shopping Center In Rivne Region


Date: 2026-10-20 08:06:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A shopping center came under attack in the Rivne region,” the statement said.

According to preliminary information, three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

A fire broke out, and smoke and combustion products are spreading rapidly. Residents of nearby buildings were urged to keep their windows closed. The head of the regional military administration is at the scene together with all relevant emergency services.

Read also: Russian forces attack warehouses in Zaporizhzhia, three injured

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 20, Russian attacks left many settlements in the Rivne region without electricity.

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