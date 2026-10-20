Restoration Work Begins On Dome Of St. Sophia's Cathedral In Kyiv
“We are beginning emergency stabilization and restoration work on the southeastern dome of St. Sophia's Cathedral. The last restoration was carried out in the 1970s. Work is currently underway to erect scaffolding and install a protective canopy needed for the restoration,” he wrote, adding that the work is being funded from the general fund and supported by benefactors.Read also: Church in Kramatorsk catches fire following Russian strik
As reported, a Russian drone strike on the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) damaged St. Sophia of Kyiv. The enemy drone hit the SSU chief's office, and the blast wave shattered windows in buildings on the grounds of St. Sophia of Kyiv.
Photo: Vadym Kyrylenko / Facebook
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