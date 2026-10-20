Aqaba Girls' Day 2026 Spotlights Future Careers In Technology, Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- The 2026 Girls' Day in Jordan kicked off Monday at the Aqaba National Vocational Training Hub under the theme "From Inspiration to Digital Innovation," aiming to introduce girls to vocational and technical education and career opportunities in technology and digital fields.

The two-day event is organized by German international cooperation agency GIZ in Jordan, commissioned by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the National Employment and Training Company (NET).

Speaking on behalf of NET, Aqaba National Vocational Training Hub Director Nour Mubaideen stressed the importance of cooperation in providing girls with opportunities to explore vocational and technical education pathways and future careers in digital and technological fields.

German Embassy Development Counselor Jonas Lukas highlighted the importance of enabling girls to discover their potential and explore new career paths, noting that young people's career choices are shaped early by the experiences, opportunities and role models available to them.

Secretary-General for Education at the Ministry Education and Human Resources Development Sahar Shakhatreh emphasized the need to help girls identify their skills and talents and access vocational and technical education.

She also highlighted the role of partnerships between educational institutions, the private sector and international partners in linking classroom learning with practical experience and expanding students' education and employment prospects.

For her part, Deputy Chief Commissioner of the ASEZA Karima Dabet stressed the importance of aligning young people's skills with Aqaba's economic and investment opportunities and increasing girls' participation in technical and digital sectors.

She called for stronger cooperation between education and training institutions and employers to develop training and employment pathways that respond to the region's labor market needs.

The event aims to broaden girls' understanding of vocational and technical education, introduce them to opportunities in digital and technological fields, and encourage them to explore education and career options suited to their interests, ambitions and labor market demands.

The program included an introduction to the FURSATI project, which seeks to strengthen women's economic empowerment through vocational education, training and career guidance, helping women access employment opportunities that match their skills and aspirations.

The event marks the first joint collaboration among three GIZ projects, WoMENA, FURSATI and MOVE-HET, bringing together efforts in gender equality, women's economic empowerment, vocational education and training, career guidance, and girls' participation in technical and digital fields.

The first day's activities included a panel discussion titled "Empowering Girls for Promising Career Pathways: Private Sector Partnerships in Technical, Digital and Technological Professions." The discussion explored the role of public-private partnerships in introducing girls to career opportunities and the importance of early career guidance in helping them choose fields that match their interests and abilities.

Participants also discussed increasing girls' representation in technical and digital professions and challenging stereotypes associated with these fields. Two students enrolled in the BTEC program at Jordan School in Aqaba shared their career aspirations and the opportunities they hope to pursue.

Activities continue through Tuesday evening, featuring discussions with inspiring women from the local community, interactive sessions on digital innovation, vocational training and career guidance, and hands-on activities introducing students to education, training and employment opportunities.

The event forms part of broader efforts to expand girls' access to vocational and technical education, strengthen their confidence in planning their futures and connect them with role models and emerging career opportunities.

//Petra// AJ