Houthis Claim Attacks on Saudi Airports, Aramco Facilities
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Monday that it had launched attacks against airports and Saudi Aramco installations in Saudi Arabia over the preceding 48 hours.
Group spokesman Yahya Saree said in a Telegram statement that the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. He described the alleged attacks as retaliation for “Saudi aggression targeting our country.”
Saree claimed the targets included the Shaybah oil field, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport.
He also alleged that the group carried out a three-stage operation against “Saudi enemy radars in Jabal al-Hisn and Jabal al-Rahmah, and Khamis Mushait Air Base in three phases,” as part of the claimed campaign.
Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to the allegations.
The claims emerged as clashes intensified between Houthi forces and factions aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which receives support from the Saudi-led coalition.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with large areas of the country’s north.
Hostilities have escalated since July and extended into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis repeatedly claiming attacks against targets inside the kingdom.
Group spokesman Yahya Saree said in a Telegram statement that the operations involved ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. He described the alleged attacks as retaliation for “Saudi aggression targeting our country.”
Saree claimed the targets included the Shaybah oil field, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport.
He also alleged that the group carried out a three-stage operation against “Saudi enemy radars in Jabal al-Hisn and Jabal al-Rahmah, and Khamis Mushait Air Base in three phases,” as part of the claimed campaign.
Saudi authorities had not immediately responded to the allegations.
The claims emerged as clashes intensified between Houthi forces and factions aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which receives support from the Saudi-led coalition.
Yemen’s conflict began in 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, along with large areas of the country’s north.
Hostilities have escalated since July and extended into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with the Houthis repeatedly claiming attacks against targets inside the kingdom.
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