Global Uranium Enrichment Market 2026-2031: Size, SWU Capacity, Pricing, And Strategic Outlook AI Data Centers, HALEU Demand, And Supply Decoupling Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Uranium Enrichment Market: Strategic Shifts & Capacity Decoupling (2026)" has been added tooffering.

The global uranium enrichment market has moved beyond its prolonged cyclical downturn and entered a period of structural supply-demand rebalancing. According to the report, the market is expected to reach between 7.2 billion USD and 9.2 billion USD in 2026, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 3.2% to 5.2% through 2031.

Growth is being driven by geopolitical decoupling, energy security priorities and rising demand for zero-carbon baseload power. Artificial intelligence data centers are adding further pressure as hyperscale operators seek reliable electricity for energy-intensive computing infrastructure.

The enrichment market remains significantly undersupplied when Russian capacity is excluded. Spot Separative Work Unit (SWU) prices reached 200 USD per SWU by the end of 2025, an increase of 488% from 2018 lows, while long-term reference prices stabilized near 173 USD per SWU. Western utilities are securing enrichment services into the 2030s and 2040s, expanding supplier order books and supporting new capital investment.

Advanced nuclear fuels reshape market demand

The transition toward Low-Enriched Uranium Plus (LEU+) and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) is creating a new source of demand across the nuclear fuel cycle. LEU+ is being evaluated for longer reactor operating cycles, while HALEU is required by many Small Modular Reactor (SMR) and microreactor designs.

Western suppliers face the combined challenge of replacing approximately 27 million SWU of restricted Russian capacity and developing commercial-scale advanced fuel supply chains. The HALEU shortage remains a critical constraint on SMR deployment because current production plans are below the volumes that a large advanced reactor fleet would require.

Gas centrifuge technology continues to dominate commercial uranium enrichment. Laser enrichment, including SILEX technology, could introduce lower capital intensity, improved separation efficiency and a smaller operational footprint if successfully deployed at commercial scale.

Geopolitical decoupling transforms regional uranium enrichment markets

North America is pursuing domestic nuclear fuel localization through federal funding and restrictions on Russian uranium imports. The US Department of Energy has allocated 2.7 billion USD to domestic fuel production, including task orders supporting Centrus Energy and Orano projects in Ohio and Tennessee. Limited domestic SWU capacity continues to create opportunities for new facilities and brownfield expansion.

Europe is also investing in strategic autonomy. Orano plans to add 2.5 million SWU at the Georges Besse II facility in France by 2028 through a 1.92 billion USD expansion. In the UK, more than 250 million USD has been committed to Urenco's dedicated Advanced Fuels facility at Capenhurst.

Asia-Pacific remains the principal source of net-new nuclear capacity. China had 35 reactors under construction entering 2026 and is expanding domestic enrichment capacity to reduce foreign dependence. Japan and South Korea are reassessing reactor life extensions and nuclear generation as industrial electricity requirements increase, although Japan remains dependent on imported enrichment services while JNFL progresses through regulatory reviews.

Russia retains the world's largest installed enrichment base, exceeding 27 million SWU annually. Restricted access to Western markets is accelerating Rosatom's focus on BRICS+ countries, Africa, Asia and other emerging nuclear markets. Brazil is pursuing domestic fuel cycle self-sufficiency, while projects in the UAE and Egypt are creating additional demand for imported nuclear fuel assemblies.

AI data centers create a new nuclear energy demand channel

The existing fleet of 436 operable commercial reactors provides predictable demand through scheduled refueling. Long-term requirements are also supported by national decarbonization policies and commitments to expand global nuclear capacity by 2050.

AI data centers represent a more disruptive growth catalyst. Amazon, Google and Microsoft are supporting nuclear power through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), reactor restart initiatives and investments in SMR developers. These commitments can provide the credit support needed for enrichment companies to approve capital-intensive LEU+ and HALEU projects.

Leading uranium enrichment companies expand capacity



Urenco operates 17.2 million SWU of annual capacity across Europe and the United States. Its 24.08 billion USD order book extends into the 2040s, while planned expansions will add 2.5 million SWU. The company began commercial LEU+ production in the United States in late 2025 and is developing a HALEU facility at Capenhurst.

Orano operates 7.5 million SWU of capacity at Georges Besse II and is expanding in France and the United States. Its integrated nuclear fuel cycle operations strengthen its position as utilities diversify away from Russian supply.

Rosatom, through TENEX, controls more than 27 million SWU of annual capacity and is redirecting commercial activity toward non-Western markets.

China Nuclear Energy Industry Corp. is targeting 17 million SWU by 2030, supported by state-backed demand from China's expanding reactor fleet.

Centrus Energy is scaling US-origin LEU and HALEU production after delivering 900 kilograms of HALEU UF6 to the US Department of Energy by mid-2025. Global Laser Enrichment is advancing SILEX technology and plans to re-enrich depleted uranium inventories at a proposed facility in Paducah, Kentucky.

Capacity constraints support elevated SWU prices

New enrichment projects face five- to seven-year development timelines, strict regulatory requirements, specialized manufacturing needs and potential construction delays. As a result, the capacity deficit identified in 2026 is unlikely to be fully resolved before the early 2030s.

Additional constraints include limited conversion capacity, regulated transportation corridors, sanctions exposure and shortages of specialized labor and equipment. Financial entities that hold physical uranium are also reducing spot market liquidity, increasing utility dependence on newly mined, converted and enriched material.

The report concludes that uranium enrichment has become a strategic component of global energy security. Companies that deliver new Western capacity, establish commercial HALEU supply and secure long-term contracts with utilities and technology companies are positioned to benefit from sustained demand, elevated SWU pricing and the global expansion of nuclear power.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview and Methodology

1.1 Scope of Uranium Enrichment Analysis

1.2 Macroeconomic Assumptions and Separative Work Unit (SWU) Baseline Metrics

1.3 Data Sourcing and Triangular Validation

1.4 Nomenclature and Industry Abbreviations

Chapter 2 Global Uranium Enrichment Ecosystem Architecture

2.1 Upstream UF6 Conversion and Feed Material Dynamics

2.2 Separative Work Unit (SWU) Value Migration

2.3 Transport Logistics and Type 30B Cylinder Constraints

Chapter 3 Global Uranium Enrichment Market Configuration (2021-2031)

3.1 Global SWU Capacity and Operating Matrix

3.2 Global Production Volumes and Utilization Rates

3.3 Global Consumption and Secondary Supply Impact

3.4 Global SWU Market Size and Spot vs Term Pricing Trajectories

Chapter 4 Strategic Segmentation by Grade

4.1 Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Market Metrics

4.2 Low-Enriched Uranium Plus (LEU+) Market Metrics

4.3 High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) Market Metrics

Chapter 5 Downstream Application Value Migration

5.1 Commercial Nuclear Power Reload Requirements

5.2 AI Data Centers and Advanced Reactors Demand Trajectories

Chapter 6 Geographic Supply and Demand Matrix: North America

6.1 North America SWU Capacity and Consumption Overview

6.2 United States HALEU Localization and LEU Deficit

6.3 Canada Reactor Feed and Import Dynamics

Chapter 7 Geographic Supply and Demand Matrix: Europe

7.1 Europe SWU Capacity and Consumption Overview

7.2 France Orano Capacity Expansion and Export Capability

7.3 United Kingdom Urenco Capenhurst Operations

7.4 Germany and Netherlands Hub Centrifuge Deployments

7.5 Russia Rosatom Tenex Export Hegemony and Geopolitical Substitution

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Supply and Demand Matrix

8.1 Asia-Pacific SWU Capacity and Consumption Overview

8.2 China CNEIC Domestic Self-Sufficiency and Export Scaling

8.3 Japan JNFL Rokkasho Ramp-up

8.4 India

Chapter 9 Rest of World Supply and Demand Matrix

9.1 Brazil INB Resende Production and Import Reliance

9.2 Middle East and Africa Emerging Reactor Fleets

Chapter 10 Geopolitical Constraints and Trade Flow Disruption

10.1 Proliferation Safeguards and IAEA Compliance

10.2 Russian Uranium Import Bans and Western SWU Decoupling

Chapter 11 Advanced Enrichment Technologies and Manufacturing Process Analysis

11.1 Gas Centrifuge Generation Yield Optimizations

11.2 Laser Isotope Separation SILEX Commercialization

11.3 Patent Landscape in HALEU Production Processes

Chapter 12 Corporate Intelligence and Competitive Landscape

12.1 Urenco

12.1.1 Urenco Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.1.2 Urenco SWOT Analysis

12.1.3 Urenco Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.2 Orano

12.2.1 Orano Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.2.2 Orano SWOT Analysis

12.2.3 Orano Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.3 China Nuclear Energy Industry Corp. (CNEIC)

12.3.1 CNEIC Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.3.2 CNEIC SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 CNEIC Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.4 Rosatom

12.4.1 Rosatom Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.4.2 Rosatom SWOT Analysis

12.4.3 Rosatom Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.5 Global Laser Enrichment (GLE)

12.5.1 GLE Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.5.2 GLE SWOT Analysis

12.5.3 GLE Uranium Enrichment Information

12.6 Centrus Energy Corp

12.6.1 Centrus Energy Corp Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.6.2 Centrus Energy Corp SWOT Analysis

12.6.3 Centrus Energy Corp Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.7 Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL)

12.7.1 JNFL Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.7.2 JNFL SWOT Analysis

12.7.3 JNFL Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

12.8 Industrias Nucleares do Brasil (INB)

12.8.1 INB Profile and Strategic Positioning

12.8.2 INB SWOT Analysis

12.8.3 INB Uranium Enrichment Capacity, Production, Utilization Rate, Price, Cost, Gross Margin, Market Share

List of Tables [30]

List of Figures [23]

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