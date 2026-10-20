3 E Network Issues Strategic Update On Finnish AI Compute Center Following 9 MVA Grid Connection Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the“Company” or“3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider, today provided an update on its Mikkeli AI compute center project in Finland. Following the Company's announcement on October 19, 2026 regarding the disclosure of the 9 MVA core grid connection agreement executed on October 13, the Company's management provides this supplementary disclosure to the capital markets regarding the material impact of this energy asset on the Company's long-term commercial model. Based on the current industry conditions, this update outlines the strategic and financial implications of this high-capacity connection in helping prevent compute cluster fragmentation, supporting access to clean energy, and facilitating manufacturing schedules for core electromechanical equipment.

Addressing the European FLAP-D Market Capacity Bottleneck: Translating Infrastructure Metrics into Quantifiable Time Advantages

In the current expansion cycle, the deployment of enterprise-grade AI computing capacity faces significant geographical disparities in infrastructure availability. The transmission and distribution grids in established European data center hubs (specifically the FLAP-D markets: Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin) face structural capacity constraints. Constrained by prolonged environmental approval procedures for substation facility expansions, grid connection waiting periods for new data centers have extended significantly, reducing the predictability of project delivery.

In this supply-demand environment, the on-schedule delivery of underlying physical infrastructure has emerged as a central variable in the research and development cycles of large language models. For leading research enterprises that must secure large-scale computing capacity to develop trillion-parameter and next-generation multi-modal models, delays in infrastructure directly translate into substantial commercial opportunity costs.

Against this backdrop, 3 E Network's successful acquisition of the substantive access permit to the 20 kV Medium Voltage grid in the Finnish Lake District is expected to help mitigate the macro-infrastructure execution risks for the Mikkeli project. By supporting the planned time-to-market schedule for 2027, the Company may not only enhance the predictability of the compute delivery cycle for clients but also position the project to benefit from infrastructure scarcity within the resource-constrained European market.

The Economics of Compute Density: Centralized Power Supports Network Topology and Single-Run ROI

As the number of parameters in large AI models continues to grow, the requirement for physical contiguity within data centers imposed by underlying hardware architectures becomes increasingly strict. Currently, rack power density for new-generation compute clusters can exceed 100kW. Facing these thermal loads, certain legacy facilities, which are restricted by power capacity and required to adopt distributed room layouts, may experience increasing system integration costs and reduced computing efficiency.

The planned 9 MVA high-capacity centralized power supply is expected to provide 3 E Network with more resilient physical network topology conditions. This layout supports the continuous deployment of high-density enterprise-grade compute clusters within a single, concentrated physical zone, thereby reducing potential East-West data traversal overhead associated with the distribution of computational nodes across different zones.

By reducing the length of high-speed interconnect cables between servers at the physical layer, network latency during large-scale cluster parallel training is systematically optimized. This engineering improvement is intended to directly increase the client's model training throughput, thereby improving the return on investment (“ROI”) of a single large model training run from a financial forecasting perspective.

Reshaping the Financial Model: Clean Energy Matrix Stabilizes OPEX and Compliance Capabilities Enhance Offtake Agreement Negotiations

Within the operating expenditure (“OPEX”) structure of data centers, the procurement price of electricity is a determining factor for compute leasing gross margins. Supported by Finland's established hydroelectric and wind power grid matrix, the Mikkeli project establishes a structural hedge against the volatility of global fossil fuel prices, assisting the Company in maintaining a stable and cost-competitive long-term per-kilowatt-hour baseline.

Furthermore, with the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (“CSRD”) across the European Union, heavy compute consumer groups, such as multinational financial institutions and large healthcare enterprises, are subject to Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting requirements. Under this compliance framework, 3 E Network's“High-Proportion Clean Energy Architecture” serves more than an environmental corporate social responsibility initiative; rather, it transitions into a prerequisite procurement metric for clients to fulfill operational compliance. The strategy of leveraging ESG compliance capabilities to meet customers' procurement requirements is anticipated to provide the Company with non-price competitive advantages in future long-term compute offtake agreement negotiations.

Optimizing Supply Chain Execution: Supporting Core Capital Expenditure Manufacturing via Confirmed Grid Access

Presently, the global data center electromechanical equipment supply chain broadly faces capacity constraints. Without confirmed grid specifications, significant capital expenditure commitments carry elevated stranded asset risks; simultaneously, lead times for core mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (“MEP”) equipment, including large-scale medium- and low-voltage distribution transformers and heavy-duty backup generators, can extend over multiple years. With the execution of the 9 MVA agreement on October 13, 3 E Network obtained a clearer basis for advancing its subsequent supply chain strategy. The confirmation of grid metrics may help reduce the project's core execution risks and provides greater capital expenditure visibility for the formulation of detailed equipment procurement plans. Based on defined electrical parameters, the Company is now positioned to place irrevocable orders with leading global suppliers. Through this measure, the Company aims to secure priority manufacturing and delivery schedules for core electromechanical equipment, thereby safeguarding the overall construction progress of the Mikkeli project and establishing a controlled execution pathway to achieve full commercial operation in 2027.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of“AI and energy symbiosis” and has a strong vision in the field of energy investment. The Company's business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“assesses,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

Website: