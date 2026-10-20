Canon Middle East To Make Cairo ICT Debut, Showcasing Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Print And Digital Transformation Solutions

Under the theme“Powering the Future of Print with AI,” Canon will demonstrate how intelligent technologies, connected workflows and responsible printing practices can help businesses improve efficiency, strengthen security and manage resources more effectively.

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Canon Middle East ( ) will participate for the first time in Cairo ICT 2026, taking place from 7–10 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), New Cairo.

Marking an important milestone in Canon's engagement with businesses, government organisations and partners in Egypt, the exhibition will bring together intelligent printing, digital transformation and professional print solutions, demonstrating how connected technologies can address everyday business challenges and support more efficient operations.

Visitors to Canon's stand will discover:



Intelligent print and document management: AI-enabled technologies that help organisations improve document security, gain greater visibility over print environments, manage costs and streamline workflows.

Digital transformation: Solutions that help turn paper-based information into connected digital workflows, supporting faster access to information and more efficient business processes.

Professional and industrial printing: Live demonstrations and real-world applications showing how businesses can bring printing in-house, improve turnaround times and explore new opportunities. Sustainability and genuine Canon consumables: Experiences demonstrating how smarter print management can support responsible resource use, alongside Canon's sustainability initiatives and the role of genuine Canon ink, toner and media in delivering consistent print quality.

The Canon experience will also feature live technology demonstrations, opportunities to engage with Canon experts and conversations exploring the evolving role of AI, printing and digital transformation across industries.

Event details

Event: Cairo ICT 2026 – 30th Edition

Canon participation theme: Powering the Future of Print with AI

Dates: 7–10 November 2026

Venue: Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), New Cairo, Egypt

Interview opportunities

Canon welcomes business, technology and industry media to visit its stand, experience live demonstrations and arrange interviews with company executives and specialists on intelligent printing, digital transformation, professional print and sustainability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Middle East.

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Middle East

Jayashri Namdar

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APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

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About Canon Middle East:

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East is based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history and has commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei– 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D to deliver the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realize their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at

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