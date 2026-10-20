The Coca-Cola System Drives USD 3.6 Billion Economic Impact And Supports Over 458,200 Jobs Across COMESA Region, Study Reveals



In 2024, the Coca-Cola system contributed USD 3.6 billion in value-added economic activity across the COMESA region.

The Coca-Cola system and its value chain supported over 458,200 direct and indirect jobs across the region in sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, retail, transport, and services. The system spent almost USD 1.5 billion on goods and services from suppliers in COMESA member countries, driving local industry growth and economic resilience.

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

During the 19th COMESA Business Forum, a major economic platform for promoting trade and regional integration, the Coca-Cola ( ) system unveiled the results of a new study showcasing its significant economic contributions to the COMESA region. The study was conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen and highlights the transformative role Coca-Cola plays in fostering economic progress, creating employment, and supporting local industries.

“As this study shows, the Coca-Cola system continues to deliver substantial economic impact in COMESA, creating opportunities through local partnerships, investments, and supply chains,” said Luis Felipe Avellar, President of Coca-Cola's Africa Operating Unit.“The 19th COMESA Business Forum is an important platform to highlight how businesses like those that comprise the Coca-Cola system contribute to sustainable economic development in Africa.”

The 19th COMESA Business Forum has brought together leaders from across the region to discuss trade, innovation, and economic growth. Coca-Cola's active participation as a key collaborator demonstrates its alignment with the forum's mission of building stronger economic ties across the region's 21 member countries.

The study revealed that the Coca-Cola system, incorporating its network of bottlers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers, contributed USD 3.6 billion to the region's combined GDP in 2024, representing 0.3% of COMESA's GDP. Through direct employment and its value chain, the system supported over 458,200 jobs.

“For every direct job created by the Coca-Cola system in COMESA, an additional 28 jobs are supported throughout the regional economy,” noted Avellar.

In addition to its employment multiplier, the Coca-Cola system's integration within local economies fuels industrial and community advancement. The report highlighted that Coca-Cola spent almost USD 1.5 billion on suppliers across the COMESA region in 2024, benefitting industries like sugar production, manufacturing, packaging, and logistics.

“The Coca-Cola system operates as a critical economic engine across the COMESA region, empowering local suppliers, retailers, and distributors to thrive,” said Alfred Olajide, Vice President of East and Central Africa Operations at Coca-Cola.“The 19th COMESA Business Forum provides a meaningful opportunity to underscore our commitment not just to delivering beverages, but also driving innovation, collaborations, and sustainable development in the region.”

Beyond economic contributions, the Coca-Cola system continues to champion sustainability and community development initiatives in the region. Several COMESA member states benefit directly from the Coca-Cola system's Africa Water Stewardship Initiative, a nearly USD 25 million program that addresses water-related challenges across 20 African countries by 2030.

The study leveraged a robust Multi-Regional Input-Output (MRIO) model to capture the Coca-Cola system's impact across its activities, including operations, local procurement, and extensive value chain linkages. The findings demonstrate how Coca-Cola drives ripple effects through the economy, from agriculture to retail, illustrating the company's strategic role in driving regional development.

Avellar concluded:“The 19th COMESA Business Forum reaffirms the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth. We are proud to collaborate with COMESA in building stronger economies and better futures for the communities we serve.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Coca-Cola.

About The Coca-Cola Company:

The Coca‐Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‐Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram ( ), Facebook ( ) and LinkedIn ( ).

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