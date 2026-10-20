Eyonis Named Finalist In 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards For Cancer Screening And Early Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights company's FDA-cleared AI technology combining pulmonary nodule detection and diagnosis to aid radiologists in lung cancer diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyonis Inc., a Median Technologies company focused on applying artificial intelligence to the early detection and diagnosis of cancer, today announced that it has been named a Rising Star finalist in the Cancer, Screening & Early Detection category of the 2026 Digital Health Hub Foundation Digital Health & AI Awards.

Selected from a field of more than 1,300 submissions, the finalists represent companies developing technologies with the potential to improve healthcare. The prestigious annual awards recognize innovation across digital health, including cancer screening, diagnostics, disease prevention and care delivery.

Eyonis was recognized for its work advancing AI-powered lung cancer screening, including the development of eyonis® LCS, the first FDA-cleared AI-powered solution to both detect pulmonary nodules and assess their likelihood of malignancy on low-dose CT scans to aid radiologists in lung cancer diagnosis.

The recognition comes as healthcare providers look for ways to expand lung cancer screening while improving the accuracy of screening results. Low-dose CT scans can reveal potentially cancerous nodules before symptoms develop, but finding a nodule is only the beginning. Radiologists working with pulmonologists must also assess a nodule's likelihood of malignancy to help decide whether it needs further diagnostic work-up or prolonged surveillance, which can lead to patient anxiety and difficult decisions about whether to recommend a potentially dangerous invasive biopsy.

eyonis® LCS addresses both stages of that process, supporting the detection of suspicious pulmonary nodules and the assessment of their likelihood of malignancy from low-dose CT examinations. By bringing detection and diagnosis into a single lung cancer screening workflow for the first time, the technology addresses one of the most significant challenges in lung cancer care-helping clinicians identify cancer earlier with greater diagnostic confidence.

“Lung cancer screening has enormous potential to save lives, but detecting more nodules doesn't necessarily mean finding more cancer,” said Oran Muduroglu, President of Eyonis.“Clinicians need to know which findings are most concerning and which patients may need additional evaluation. We developed eyonis LCS to help answer that question. Being named a Rising Star finalist recognizes our team's work to move beyond detection and give clinicians more meaningful diagnostic information.”

eyonis® LCS has demonstrated[i] sensitivity of 93.3%, specificity of 92.4%, and a 99.9% negative predictive value. With eyonis® LCS supporting, this translates into radiologists improving sensitivity by 13 percentage points and specificity by 16 percentage points, while reducing false negatives by 66% and false positives by 68%.[ii] [iii]

These findings suggest that combining radiologists' clinical expertise with AI assistance offers the potential to match or even surpass the software's standalone diagnostic performance. The results also demonstrate the software's ability to aid clinicians in identifying patients with lung cancer while minimizing false positive results that may lead to unnecessary and costly additional imaging or invasive procedures.

The winners of the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards will be announced Nov. 16 at the 2026 HLTH conference in Las Vegas.

About Eyonis

Eyonis, a Median Technologies company, markets a suite of AI-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) designed to improve the early detection and diagnosis of cancer. Its flagship product, eyonis® LCS, analyzes low-dose CT examinations to support both the detection of suspicious lung nodules and the assessment of their likelihood of malignancy within the lung cancer screening workflow. eyonis® LCS received FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026. To learn more, visit .

About Median Technologies

Median Technologies provides AI-powered medical imaging solutions for cancer diagnosis, treatment and drug development. The company operates through two businesses: Eyonis, which develops AI-powered Software as a Medical Device for cancer detection and diagnosis, and iCRO, which provides imaging services for oncology clinical trials. Headquartered in France with operations in the United States and China, Median Technologies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALMDT. To learn more, visit

[i] Manufacturer Values, Median Technologies data on file.

[ii] Estimated from Jonas DE, et al. JAMA. 2021 Mar 9;325(10):971-987

[iii] RELIVE MRMC (Multi-Reader Multi-Case) Study, ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06751576.

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Digital Health & AI Award Badge

CONTACT: Todd Stein eyonis 5104170612...