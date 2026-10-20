Genius Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results: 81% Year-On-Year Revenue Growth, Net Profit From Operations For Third Consecutive Quarter.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (or the), a leading AI-powered education group, today reported unaudited financial results of its operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Company reported third quarter operational revenue of $4.1 million, an 81% increase from $2.3 million in Q3 2025. Revenue also grew 39% quarter-on-quarter compared to $2.9 million in Q2 2026, driven by growth across the Company's three business units: Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts.

Quarterly gross profit grew 108% to $2.7 million, up from $1.3 million in the prior year period. Quarterly net profit from operations reversed from $1.2 million net loss from operations in Q3 2025 to $235,000 net profit from operations in Q3 2026.

This marked the third consecutive quarter of net profit from operations, with a cumulative nine month revenue of $10.3 million and cumulative nine month net profit from operations of $6.7 million.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Financial Highlights



Revenue: Operational revenue of $4.1 million in Q3 2026, up 81% from $2.3 million in Q3 2025, and up 39% sequentially from $2.9 million in Q2 2026, driven by growth across all three business units.

Gross Profit: Gross profit of $2.7 million, a 108% increase from $1.3 million in Q3 2025. Gross margin expanded to 66.1% from 57.3%, reflecting the continued shift to higher-margin education programmes. Sequentially, gross profit grew 84% from $1.5 million in Q2 2026, with gross margin expanding by 15.9 percentage points from 50.2%.

Net Profit from Operations: The three operating business units collectively achieved $390,000 in operating profit, with all three units profitable in the quarter. Legacy costs from discontinued operations were $155,000, resulting in net profit from operations of $235,000 in Q3 2026, a reversal from a net loss from operations of $1.2 million in Q3 2025.

EBITDA: EBITDA of $261,000 in Q3 2026, compared to negative EBITDA of $742,000 in Q3 2025.

Cumulative Nine-Month Revenue: Cumulative revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $10.3 million, up 112% from $4.9 million in the comparable prior year period.

Cumulative Nine-Month Gross Profit: Gross profit for the nine months was $6.2 million, up 147% from $2.5 million in the comparable prior year period, with gross margin improving to 60.3% from 51.9%. Cumulative Nine-Month Net Profit from Operations: Net profit from operations for the nine months was $6.7 million, an $8.9 million reversal from a net loss from operations of $2.3 million in the comparable prior year period.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, commented "The third quarter brought significant progress on the Company's strategic and financial fronts. We have built and proven a profitable Genius City model, designed to be an integrated AI Powered lifelong learning campus with profitable revenues from Genius School for children and young adults, profitable revenue from Genius Academy for reskilling adults and profitable revenue from Genius Resorts providing F&B, entertainment and accommodation.”

"Now that we have built a profitable $10 million scalable model over the last nine months, we are now commencing our plans to scale our Genius City model globally towards our target of 100 Genius Cities. There is a growing need for data centers to deliver education and reskilling training and benefits to their local communities. Our Genius City model delivers this, empowering the communities that power AI.

Our financial wins in the last quarter are underpinned by our legal wins. On August 31, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the injunction that had restrained the Company from issuing shares, raising capital and purchasing Bitcoin. On September 27, the Federal Court denied all motions to dismiss our RICO lawsuit. We are now free to pursue the $1.2 billion capital plan we announced in August to fund our dual AI and Bitcoin treasury strategy, and we have relaunched our Bitcoin treasury in early October. We look forward to continuing our growth, as the community solution for the AI revolution.

Quarterly Reporting as a foreign private issuer

Genius Group is not required to file quarterly financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, as part of the Company's commitment to transparency and enhanced shareholder communication, the Company is voluntarily providing unaudited third quarter operational results. These results reflect the performance of the Company's three operating business units - Genius School, Genius Academy and Genius Resorts - and do not include central treasury gains or losses, or central income or costs related to financing, investing, legal proceedings or central management fees. Audited financial results for the full fiscal year 2025 are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Q3 2026 Business Highlights



Launch of Genius OS AI-Powered Product Suite: In July, the Company launched Genius OS, its full AI-agent product suite spanning Genius School, Genius Academy, Genius Resorts and Genius City, connecting to over 300 AI models and offered on free, $9 per month and $90 per month subscription tiers.

Five-Star Hotel Certification: In July, Vision Villa Resort in Bali was awarded a Five-Star Hotel rating under Indonesia's Star Hotel Tourism Business Certification Scheme, strengthening the Company's hospitality brand.

Share Loyalty Bonus Program (Second Round): The Company launched the second round of its Share Loyalty Bonus Program with a record date of July 31, 2026, offering $0.10 per qualifying share for shareholders who maintain their shares in book entry through January 30, 2027.

Launch of $14 Million Genius City Project: In August, the Company launched the first phase of its $14 million Genius City joint venture at Nuanu Creative City, Bali, comprising Genius Zone, Genius Cafe, Genius Missions and Genius School.

Balance Sheet Restructuring: In August, the Company announced the completion of its balance sheet restructuring, with book value increasing 57% year-on-year to $106.6 million and net asset value per share of $0.61.

$1.2 Billion Capital Plan: On August 27, the Company announced a five-year capital plan under its $1.2 billion shelf registration, targeting $800 million in AI treasury assets, $827 million in Bitcoin treasury assets, and $2 billion in total assets by the financial year ending 2031.

Vacatur of Preliminary Injunction: On August 31, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit vacated the preliminary injunction that had restrained the Company from issuing shares, raising capital and purchasing Bitcoin since March 2025. The matter has been remanded to the district court.

RICO Lawsuit Motions to Dismiss Denied: On September 27, the Federal Court ruled in favor of Genius Group, denying all motions to dismiss in the Company's RICO lawsuit against third parties.

School Enrolment Growth: The Company opened the 2026/27 school year at its Nuanu campus with 235 students, approximately 65% year-on-year enrolment growth, with capacity across its Bali campuses expanded to approximately 1,000 students. Genius Future Summit: The Company announced the Genius Future Summit to be held November 5–6, 2026, featuring futurists Dr. Michio Kaku, Peter Diamandis and a lineup of world class entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

Recent Developments (Post Quarter-End)



CEO Share Purchase: On October 1, CEO Roger Hamilton purchased 1,000,000 Company shares on the open market, expressing confidence in the Company's outlook.

Bitcoin Treasury Recommenced: On October 6, the Company announced the recommencement of Bitcoin treasury purchases. Launch of Genius High: On October 13, the Company launched Genius High as a scalable model for AI-powered Future Schools, integrated with the Student AI and Teacher AI platforms, as part of Genius OS.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We have included Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net profit / loss for the period plus income taxes and social contribution plus / minus finance revenue / expense result plus depreciation and amortization plus impairments plus revaluation adjustment of contingent liabilities plus share-based compensation expenses plus bad debt provision.

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