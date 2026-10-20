Rocket Doctor Named Finalist In 8Th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards At HLTH 2026



Rocket Doctor selected as a Best in Class Finalist in the "Civic Health: Affordability, Access & Health Equity" category out of 1,800 global applicants.

Company featured in the "Innovations from Canada" Pavilion and pitch competition at HLTH in Las Vegas on November 16, 2026.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has been selected as a Finalist in the 8th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards, hosted by the Digital Health Hub Foundation at HLTH 2026 in Las Vegas.

Rocket Doctor was selected as one of only five finalists in the "Best in Class" Track for Civic Health: Affordability, Access & Health Equity, chosen from a competitive field of over 1,800 submissions worldwide. The recognition honors companies delivering remarkable innovation, measurable clinical impact, and transformation across the digital health and AI ecosystem.

In addition to being named an award finalist, Rocket Doctor will participate in the "Innovations from Canada" Global Village on Monday November 16th at HLTH, presenting a pitch in the showcase, and will be prominently featured in the "Innovations from Canada" Pavilion, highlighting top Canadian digital health companies supported by the MaRS and D3 Accelerators.

"Being recognized as a finalist from among 1,800 global digital health innovators is a huge honor, and a strong validation of our mission," said Dr. William Cherniak, Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. "Our AI-driven platform and physician marketplace were built specifically to address critical healthcare gaps, making high-quality care accessible, affordable, and equitable for remote, rural, and underserved populations across North America, particularly for individuals on Medicaid and Medicare across the United States. We look forward to sharing our vision and presenting on stage at HLTH in Las Vegas."

The 8th Annual Digital Health & AI Awards Grand Finale will take place on November 16th, 2026, at HLTH in Las Vegas, bringing together leaders, investors, health systems, and innovators from across the global healthcare ecosystem.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact: or email: ...

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI ...

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.... For media inquiries, contact: ... Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects[1] " and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation in the 2026 Digital Health & AI Awards at HLTH, the anticipated pitch in the "Innovations from Canada" Global Village, showcasing in the "Innovations from Canada" Pavilion, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the Company's inability to participate in the“Innovations from Canada” Global Village or Pavilion as anticipated, changes to or cancellation of the Annual Digital Health & AI Awards, the Company's inability to realize the anticipated business, reputational or financial benefits of its finalist recognition, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.



The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.