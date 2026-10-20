Brazilian Rare Earths September 2026 Quarterly Activities Report
MAIDEN ULTRA-HIGH GRADE MINERAL RESOURCE
- World-leading rare earths grade: Monte Alto's Mineral Resource grades 11.3% TREO, more than twice the reported grades of the two established large-scale Western rare earth producers. Major new source of heavy rare earths plus strategic co-products: Strong dysprosium, terbium, gadolinium and yttrium enrichment, alongside potential uranium, scandium, niobium and tantalum co-products.
INTEGRATED MONTE ALTO + CAMAÇARI SCOPING STUDY
- Exceptional economics: After-tax NPV8 of US$6.0 billion, IRR of 90%, 1.1-year payback and average annual operating free cash flow of US$1.2 billion.1 First-quartile project: Ultra-high grades, simple ore sorting, high yields, established infrastructure and low-temperature processing underpin costs of ~US$21/kg NdPr equivalent.
SUCCESSFUL DRILLING POSITIONS MONTE ALTO FOR RESOURCE GROWTH
- Ultra-high grade extensions: ~10,000 m of drilling completed after the 22 February 2026 Scoping Study cut-off expanded mineralisation south and east/down dip and established a priority growth corridor to the north. Q4 2026 resource upgrade: Post-cut-off results could, subject to conversion into Mineral Resources and further studies, support mine life extension and/or increased annual production.
HIGH-GRADE SULISTA SOUTH DISCOVERY AND EXTENSIONS AT SULISTA EAST
- New discovery and extensions: High-grade mineralisation intersected over ~500 m of strike at Sulista South, while step-out drilling extended Sulista East by 430 m. Larger, higher-confidence resource targeted: Current step-out and infill drilling campaigns support potential resource growth and Inferred-to-Indicated conversion; updated mineral resource to follow their completion.
PRODUCED FIRST CONCENTRATE; SECURED STAGE II HYDROMET CO-FUNDING
- First concentrate: Stage I commissioning at Camaçari advances bulk metallurgical testwork for the PFS. Hydromet piloting: Stage II is 59% partner-funded, with commissioning planned for Q2 2027.
STRONG BALANCE SHEET TO FUND GROWTH
- A$122 million cash and no borrowings at 30 September 2026.
A link to the complete announcement can be found: here
Contacts
Bernardo Da Veiga
Managing Director and CEO
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1Argus EU/US price case. Refer to the Scoping Study cautionary statement in this report and BRE's ASX announcement dated 18 August 2026.
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