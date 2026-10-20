97% Of Employees Say Great Holiday Gifts Boost Retention, But Most Companies Are Still Guessing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Custom Ink's latest survey reveals the“Thoughtfulness Gap” between what companies give and what employees actually want

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When companies get employee holiday gifts right, the payoff is real: 97% of workers say receiving a gift they love makes them more likely to stay at their job. The catch? Most businesses are relying on guesswork.

According to Custom Ink's latest Holiday Gifting Survey, which polled 509 corporate gift buyers and 502 employees, 93% of corporate gift buyers feel confident that their gifts are meaningful, yet only 35% are actually making decisions based on real employee insight. Custom Ink calls this the "Thoughtfulness Gap” which explains why nearly 60% of corporate gifts end up collecting dust in closets, regifted or tossed out and highlights what companies can do to turn things around.

Custom Ink's data shows that it's not actually“the thought that counts” when it comes to companies gifting their employees-the thought itself is exactly what makes a gift last.

Nearly all workers surveyed (94%) value a gift more when it feels personal. But to most employees, "personal" doesn't mean slapping a name on a notebook. In fact, 38% define thoughtfulness as someone putting real care into picking something useful for their everyday routine, compared to just 12% who care about monograms or engraving.

If you're stuck and don't know which gift to choose, the worst option is skipping it entirely. When asked to name the single worst holiday gift they had ever received from an employer, the number one answer was getting nothing at all (23%). Employees notice when appreciation is missing, and a well-chosen gift sends a clear signal that leadership values their time.

To bridge the gap and help companies find practical solutions, Custom Ink offers five key takeaways for anyone tasked with gifting this season:



Give people choices: 58% of employees want to pick their gift from a curated shortlist, while only 23% prefer everyone getting the same cookie-cutter item.

Pick one great item over a box of trinkets: 55% of employees (and 68% of buyers) agree that one high-quality, durable gift makes a bigger impression than a basket stuffed with cheaper items.

Name brands carry weight: 95% of workers say a recognized brand instantly elevates the gift. The top-requested names for 2026 include Nike, The North Face, Sony, Adidas, and Yeti.

Shrink the company logo: 42% of employees prefer subtle, understated branding. If a jacket or hoodie looks like a walking billboard, it won't get worn outside office hours. Lean into tech and outerwear; skip desk accessories: Tech gear took the top spot for daily utility ( 53% use it regularly), followed by hoodies, fleeces, and jackets (43%). On the flip side, 51% ranked office supplies as their least-favorite gift category.



Lastly, timing is just as important as the gift itself. Most employees (81%) hope to receive their gifts between early December and the holiday break. To avoid rush fees and ensure packages land on desks or doorsteps in early December, companies should plan to place their orders by mid-November. Features like pop-up Online Stores and Group Orders simplify the entire process, letting employees select their own sizes and preferences without piling logistics onto busy organizers.

For full survey findings, gift guides, and ordering timelines for the season, view the complete report here.

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for businesses, groups, and organizations. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools, caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise. For more information, visit .

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