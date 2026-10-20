Rezolve Ai Signs Revolut Agreement Opening New Growth Channel

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with global fintech serving more than 80 million customers expands distribution opportunities for Rezolve's merchant network

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce and payments solutions, today announced a commercial agreement with Revolut through its Reward business, opening a new channel for participating retail partners to reach eligible customers within one of the world's leading financial apps.

The agreement strengthens Rezolve Ai's ability to connect merchants with consumers where they already manage and spend their money. It creates a foundation for expanding merchant participation and transaction-linked rewards across agreed markets, supporting Rezolve Ai's strategy of driving organic growth through broader distribution.

For Rezolve Ai, the significance extends beyond individual campaigns. The relationship broadens the distribution opportunity for its Reward business and advances its strategy of embedding customer engagement and loyalty into the financial platforms consumers use every day.

Daniel M. Wagner, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai, commented:

“Revolut has helped redefine financial services. This agreement gives Rezolve Ai a powerful new channel to connect our merchant partners with consumers and turn customer engagement into purchases.

“Our ambition is to make Rezolve Ai central to how people discover, buy and return to the brands they love. That requires both technology and distribution. Our capabilities underpin that broader vision, while this agreement expands the commercial reach of our Reward business.

“For shareholders, the opportunity is clear: broaden our distribution, attract more participating merchants and grow the business through transactions that deliver value to retailers and consumers alike.”

Expanding Rezolve Ai's commercial reach

Rezolve Ai's strategy brings together product discovery, customer engagement, payments and loyalty, helping retailers connect more effectively with consumers throughout the purchasing journey.

Within that strategy, Rezolve Reward provides an established connection between retail brands and financial services platforms. The Revolut agreement adds a new distribution channel, creating opportunities to expand merchant participation and develop campaigns across agreed markets.

The commercial model connects merchant-funded rewards with qualifying purchases, aligning retailer investment with customer activity. Individual campaigns, including participating merchants, markets, incentive rates and launch dates, will be agreed separately.

Sophie Tran, Head of Global Affiliate Partnership, Revolut, will be speaking to James House, CEO of Rezolve Reward, today at Money2020 in Las Vegas in a session at 2.20pm: Beyond Payments: Retail Growth without Borders at Rezolve Stand 11041 and 11047.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce and engagement. Its technology helps retailers, brands, financial institutions and commerce platforms create intelligent, personalized customer experiences across search, discovery, engagement and transaction journeys.

Rezolve Ai's platform is designed to connect consumers, merchants, banks and payment providers through intelligent commerce infrastructure that makes customer interactions more relevant, measurable and valuable. Through its AI-powered commerce capabilities and Reward's financial engagement platform, Rezolve Ai is building the infrastructure for the next generation of personalized and agentic commerce.

Media Contact

Urmee Khan

Global Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs

...

+44 7576 094 040

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected benefits of the Revolut agreement, expansion opportunities and future growth. Actual results may differ materially due to factors including campaign implementation, merchant participation, customer adoption, market conditions and the risks described in Rezolve AI's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Campaign availability and scope remain subject to separately agreed terms. Rezolve AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.