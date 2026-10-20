ABM And Buffalo Bills Team Up For A New Era At Highmark Stadium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership built over the past two seasons moves into a new chapter at the Bills' new home in Orchard Park









NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the NFL season in full swing and more than 60,000 fans packing the new Highmark Stadium on game day, ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, is building on its two-year partnership with the Buffalo Bills, providing janitorial services and light operational support at the team's new home in Orchard Park. After supporting the Bills at their former stadium since the 2024 season, ABM has made the move across the street with the team, helping keep Highmark Stadium ready for fans throughout the season and beyond.

Now in its first season, the 60,108-seat Highmark Stadium is welcoming Bills fans into a new era, and ABM is helping make sure it's ready for them. From before the gates open until long after the final whistle, ABM's on-site support helps prepare the stadium for the demands that come with welcoming tens of thousands of fans through its gates.

“There's nothing quite like the energy of a packed stadium, but delivering that experience starts long before fans come through the gates,” said Valerie Burd, President, Business & Industry, ABM.“Highmark Stadium marks an exciting new chapter for the Bills, their fans, and our partnership. We're proud to be part of this moment and look forward to continuing to grow alongside the Bills in the years ahead.”

Supporting the Bills through this transition builds on ABM's track record of opening major sports and entertainment venues including SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, and Levi's Stadium. Drawing on that proven playbook, ABM provided guidance as Highmark Stadium took shape and developed an operating approach tailored to the demands of a modern, high-traffic venue.

“Game day at a venue like Highmark Stadium takes an incredible amount of preparation and coordination behind the scenes,” said Brian Grant, Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, ABM.“Our first two seasons with the Bills gave us the opportunity to build our local team, learn their operation, and prepare together for the move to Highmark Stadium. Now, our focus is on delivering consistently for the Bills and their fans every week while staying ready for whatever comes next.”

“Opening Highmark Stadium represents an incredible moment for the Buffalo Bills and our fans, and having trusted partners alongside us is an important part of delivering the experience we want for everyone who comes through our doors,” said Andy Major, SVP of Venue Operations & Fan Experience, Buffalo Bills.“ABM has taken the time to understand our operation and our expectations, and we look forward to continuing our work together at Highmark Stadium.”

Highmark Stadium joins a growing portfolio of iconic sports and entertainment destinations supported by ABM across the country. From everyday facility operations to the demands of game days and major events, ABM helps venues create clean, welcoming, and ready environments for the fans, teams, and communities they serve.

For more information about ABM's Sports & Entertainment solutions, visit .

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world's largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

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