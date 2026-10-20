Oncotelic Keynote To Highlight Partition And Aggregation As A Fundamental Principle For AI Enabled Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saran Saund to connect the emerging research approach with PDAOAI intellectual property, plans for 100 billion biological vectors, individual researcher access through Fastbot/Membot and an HCC case study

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) (“Oncotelic” or the“Company”) today announced that Chief Business Officer Saran Saund will deliver the opening keynote on Day 2 of the 22nd Drug Discovery Strategic Summit on October 22, 2026. The presentation will examine partition and aggregation as a fundamental organizing principle for AI-enabled discovery: dividing complex research questions into focused investigations, examining them in parallel and combining the evidence to identify hypotheses worth testing.

Anthropic recently reported that Claude searched biological sequence data in 949 agent sessions over 21.5 hours and identified an enzyme system with CRISPR-like repeats, termed array-associated reverse transcriptases. Oncotelic views this workflow as an example of the broader value of partitioned investigation and evidence aggregation.

The keynote will show how researchers can divide complex questions into focused investigations and combine the findings into testable hypotheses-using PDAOAI or another platform. Saund will connect this broader shift with the Company's proprietary technology and international intellectual-property strategy, its planned expansion into genetic discovery, and Fastbot/Membot, which opens the PDAOAI platform to individual researchers investigating their own questions.

“Every research organization needs to consider how it divides its questions, investigates the parts and brings the evidence back together,” said Saund.“Partition and aggregation provide a framework for that work. Its significance extends beyond any one technology provider. At PDAOAI, we are putting it into practice at the scale of both large discovery campaigns and the individual researcher.”

Keynote details

22nd Drug Discovery Strategic Summit, organized by Agile Falcon Strategic Group

Thursday, October 22, 2026, 9:00–9:25 a.m. Pacific Time

The Westin San Francisco Airport, Millbrae, California

Event information:

PDAOAI technology and intellectual property

PDAOAI is an AI-powered drug discovery platform developed by Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. Its current platform index covers approximately 29 million PubMed abstracts. It applies Partitioned Literature Aggregation to research questions in target discovery, drug repurposing and therapeutic development, with evidence traceable to source publications. Fastbot/Membot provides an access point for individual researchers. For more information, visit . Oncotelic has filed patent applications internationally and received a patent grant in Mexico. Applications in other jurisdictions continue through examination.

BIO REBOOT

Through BIO REBOOT, individuals and teams can bring research questions, technical expertise and drug discovery ideas to the PDAOAI community. Registration is free at .

Selected projects may be considered for startup funding and Oncotelic support spanning validation, formulation, regulatory planning and clinical development. Funding, platform access and development support are subject to scientific review, available resources and agreed terms.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. develops oncology and immunotherapy products, with a focus on cancers with substantial unmet needs and rare pediatric indications. Alongside its own drug development programs, the Company licenses and co-develops selected candidates through partnerships and joint ventures, including its 45% interest in GMP Bio. Oncotelic also develops the PDAOAI platform to support its work in drug discovery and development. Additional information is available at .

Oncotelic Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Words such as“may,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“intend,”“believe,”“estimate,”“target” and“will” can identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's anticipated conference participation; the development, availability, adoption and potential utility of PDAOAI, PLA and Fastbot; the potential value, scope and future development of its intellectual-property portfolio; plans to extend the platform to genetic and protein discovery at a target scale of approximately 100 billion vectors; the potential significance and further validation of the HCC findings; and BIO REBOOT collaborations, potential startup funding, platform access and development support. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements or may not occur at all. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These risks are not exhaustive. The Company faces known and unknown risks, including the risk factors described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 and in the Company's other periodic filings. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact information

For Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Relations

...