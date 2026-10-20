H&R Block Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sixth consecutive certification reflects associate-driven culture as H&R Block hires for key tax season roles

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), a global leader in tax preparation services, is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at H&R Block. This year, 86% of employees said H&R Block is a great place to work, which is 29 points higher than the average U.S. company.1

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Being named a Great Place to Work for six years running is an incredible honor," said Charlene Wilson, Chief People & Culture Officer, H&R Block.“This recognition is a testament to the culture our associates create every day and the sense of purpose, belonging and collaboration that defines H&R Block. We're grateful to our teams for making H&R Block a place where people can grow their careers while also making a difference for our clients and the business.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that H&R Block stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

As H&R Block continues to employ over 60,000 associates who deliver technology-powered and human-enabled financial services and guidance, its culture remains a key driver of its sustained growth and momentum. Earning this recognition year after year underscores the company's commitment to creating a workplace where associates can grow and contribute to meaningful work. By investing in ongoing education, professional development and career mobility, H&R Block helps associates build lasting careers while shaping the future of financial services. To support its continued growth and transformation, H&R Block is currently hiring for several mission-critical roles, including:



Tax Pros: Seasoned and new tax pros who bring deep knowledge of the tax code, a track record of delivering superior client outcomes and a genuine commitment to building lasting relationships.

Client Service Professionals: The first point of contact for every client who walks through the door. They set the tone for the entire H&R Block experience. Multi-Office Leaders: Year-round, full-time role that guides teams across multiple offices, shapes the client experience, and drives business results while making an impact in the communities H&R Block serves.



Apply Today

The expertise H&R Block clients depend on this tax season starts with the professionals the company hires now. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early. Positions fill on a rolling basis, and the most in-demand roles go quickly.

Apply directly at or text HRB to 816-992-5442 to get started.

1 According to Great Place To Work®

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About H&R Block:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. Named CNET's Best Overall online tax service for 2026, the company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and manage their money year-round using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.