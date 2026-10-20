Alignment Health Plan Recognized Among U.S. News & World Report's 2027 Best Insurance Companies For Medicare Advantage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alignment earns“Best” rating in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas for the second consecutive year, reflecting strong performance in care quality, prevention and satisfaction

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) plan from Alignment Health, has been named a 2027 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage by U.S. News & World Report in all five states where it operates: Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas.

“For seniors, healthcare is personal. It's about having a trusted doctor, getting the care you need and knowing someone is there to help every step of the way,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“We're honored to receive this rating for all of our markets for two years in a row. It reflects what matters most to our members: personalized support, access to quality care and a healthcare experience that helps them live healthier, more independent lives.”

This marks the seventh year the company has received this recognition. For the 2027 edition of Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage, U.S. News considered CMS data and quality measure results for every evaluated insurance company's Medicare Advantage health coverage for the 2027 calendar year. U.S. News, in consultation with industry experts, selected 31 CMS quality measures and assigned each measure a weight reflecting its relevance to consumers. The results for a provider's offerings were averaged together, with greater weight assigned to coverage options having the most seniors enrolled.

“With health insurance companies adjusting their coverage areas in 2027 amid an increasingly dynamic health care market, consumers need clear and trustworthy information about the companies providing their health insurance,” said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News.“U.S. News' 2027 ratings provide a comprehensive, data-driven overview of the top insurance companies, giving Medicare beneficiaries the clarity they need to evaluate quality and research their options during the enrollment window.”

During Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, seniors nationwide can select or change health plans for the coming year. For 2027, Alignment offers 77 plans across 55 counties in Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas, reaching nearly 9.5 million Medicare-eligible adults.1

For more information about Alignment's 2027 product offerings, benefits and services, visit or call 1-888-979-2247.2

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

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1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.