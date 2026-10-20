Signature Aviation Elevates TAILWINS Loyalty Program For Pilots With More Points Earning, More Redemption Options And More Rewarding Tiers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The enhanced program introduces accelerated earning opportunities, thousands of updated redemption options and new tiers designed to recognize loyalty across Signature's network.

Orlando, FL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced a more rewarding version of TAILWINS by Signature, a pilot rewards program for eligible U.S.-based pilots. The enhanced program introduces more ways to earn points, thousands of new redemption options and a tiered structure that rewards engagement and loyalty across Signature's global network.

Designed around the needs of today's pilot, the new TAILWINS delivers greater value at every stage of their journey. Members can now earn up to 4X points on Jet A purchases and up to 5X on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) through qualifying activities, while enjoying access to a vastly expanded rewards catalog and new elite tier benefits that make every point go further. Building on Signature's commitment to elevate every moment of the guest journey, TAILWINS has been updated to provide a more personalized, rewarding and engaging experience for pilots, empowering them to unlock more value every time they fly with Signature.

“Pilots are a key focus of the Signature experience, and we want to make choosing Signature more rewarding than ever,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation.“With the opportunity to earn up to five times more points, thousands of new rewards and exclusive tier benefits, we're delivering more value with every visit and recognizing the loyalty of pilots who choose Signature across our network.”

More Ways to Earn

Pilots enrolled in the TAILWINS program can earn up to 4X points on Jet A fuel purchases and up to 5X on SAF through qualifying activities such as flying for a BRAVO operator, Signature Pay usage and reservations made directly through Signature's website. TAILWINS continues to deliver industry-leading value for AVGAS pilots as well, offering 10 points for every gallon purchased. Additional earning opportunities through promotions and loyalty activities provide even more ways to accumulate points.

More Redemption Options

TAILWINS members now have access to an updated catalog featuring thousands of new redemption options across categories including travel, technology, home, outdoors, charitable giving, Signature merchandise, Signature account credits as well as gift and prepaid cards.

More Reward Value and New Tiers

TAILWINS introduces three new membership tiers: Aviator, Ace and Legend. Members earn Stars to reach each level, achieved through everyday interactions with Signature. Members will unlock enhanced redemption value, extended point expiration windows, priority benefits and exclusive offers as they earn Stars and progress through the program tiers. Up to 30% more value from points is unlocked in higher tiers, ensuring loyalty is rewarded through greater redemption opportunities and exclusive program benefits.

Available exclusively to eligible U.S.-based pilots, TAILWINS is free to join. Existing members will automatically transition into the new program with their current points balance intact, while new members can enroll online and begin earning immediately.

Alongside program updates, TAILWINS members can now access a refreshed digital experience through Signature Vision, providing an intuitive overview of their new earning opportunities, rewards and status benefits. The experience brings greater visibility into point balances, Stars accumulation and tier progression, ultimately providing members an easier way to track their progress and maximize the value of their participation in TAILWINS.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, with 100% of its global real estate operations powered by green energy, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .

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CONTACT: Jeff Penson Signature Aviation 407-206-5212...