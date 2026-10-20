Biomolecular Holdings Announces Issuance Of Foundational Patent For Revolutionary Dimeric Fusion Protein Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomolecular Holdings LLC, a privately held biotechnology company advancing next-generation antibody architectures, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,767,733 covering its Dimeric Fusion Protein technology.

The Dimeric Fusion Protein architecture employs the human ACE2 collectrin-like domain to uniquely combine therapeutic antibodies and Fc fusion proteins into off-the-shelf, single-molecule biopharmaceuticals. This platform yields a vast repertoire of multispecific structures including Tetrahedral Antibodies and Tetrahedral Proteins. These novel modalities are characterized by exceptional cooperative binding to human disease targets, offering broad potential application across autoimmunity, inflammation, cancer, and other diseases.

Expanding Intellectual Property and Platform Assets

By securing genus claims covering Dimeric Fusion Proteins that combine antibody V regions with other human protein domains, this patent provides powerful legal exclusivity for the Company's novel molecular compositions. These designs aim to redefine the potency, specificity, and safety of human immunotherapy. The newly issued patent also describes and covers HB2198, an anti-CD19/CD20 bispecific Tetrahedral Antibody in human clinical trials (NCT07439263, NCT07491900).

This allowance significantly strengthens the Company's expanding intellectual property portfolio, following:



The April 2026 issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,612,611 (“Tetrahedral Antibodies”), which broadly covers the Company's Tetrahedral Antibody technology. The November 2025 issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,473,363 (“NK/Monocyte Engagers”), which specifically covers a first-in-class anti-CD19/CD20 Tetrahedral Antibody with dual Fc domains engineered to achieve deep B-cell depletion in patients with resistant or refractory B-cell cancers and to trigger an“immune reset” in those suffering from B-cell-mediated autoimmune disease.



Functional Cooperativity and Single-Molecule Combination Therapy

While conventional antibodies are often constrained by limited binding configurations, Dimeric Fusion Proteins leverage a revolutionary multivalent, multispecific tetrahedral structure. This geometry drives superior cooperative binding across disease targets and innate immune effectors like NK cells and monocytes.

By combining enhanced therapeutic activity with the safety, scalability, and convenience of monoclonal antibodies, this approach offers robust combination therapy within a single biopharmaceutical candidate. This streamlined design is inherently easier to evaluate clinically than multi-drug regimens and provides a transformative, "off-the-shelf" alternative to complex cellular therapies like CAR-T.

“The granting of these patents recognizes a structural breakthrough in how to deploy antibodies and other natural human proteins as single molecular combination therapies that offer new modalities, such as how we engage the innate immune system to fight disease,” said Daniel Capon, Ph.D., founder and inventor of the technology.“This foundational intellectual property unlocks a new generation of powerful, accessible immunotherapeutics, creating the competition needed to make immunotherapy more widely available to patients.”

About Biomolecular Holdings LLC

Biomolecular Holdings specializes in high-impact antibody architectures conceived by its founder, Dr. Daniel Capon. A pioneer in biotechnology, Dr. Capon's previous patented inventions include Recombinant Factor VIII for hemophilia, alongside three widely adopted foundational technologies:



Fc fusion proteins

Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CAR-T) Fully human antibody repertoires in transgenic mice



These breakthrough inventions have underpinned several FDA-approved commercial blockbusters, including Enbrel® for arthritis, Yescarta® for B-cell cancer, and Prolia® for osteoporosis, and have generated more than $200 billion in cumulative global revenues.

Dr. Capon's contributions as an inventor helped establish the legal factors used by the USPTO to determine whether a patent application contains a written description adequate to support broad patent claims. In addition to his own research, Dr. Capon has appeared as a scientific expert in patent litigation.

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