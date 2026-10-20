Interface Systems Delivers 97% Reduction In False Alarm Dispatches For National Veterinary Network Across 1,000+ Locations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service also cuts costly police fines and modernizes video investigations for one of the largest veterinary hospital networks in the U.S.

St. Louis, MO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading provider of AI-powered security and expert remote video monitoring for restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses, today announced that a veterinary hospital network has consolidated security services with Interface across more than 1,000 U.S. locations, addressing recurring false alarm fines, inconsistent alarm monitoring support, and poor utilization of its video management system (VMS).

For the veterinary network, false alarms had become a costly and recurring problem, triggering fines, straining local law enforcement, and pulling staff away from patient care. Approximately 300 standalone hospitals were racking up police fines ranging from $500 to $1,000 per false dispatch, with some locations accumulating several thousand dollars in penalties in a single month.

"False alarm penalties are one of the most persistent and underestimated costs for multi-site operators, especially in healthcare and veterinary settings where staff can't afford to be pulled away for false dispatches," said Steve Womer, SVP of Product at Interface Systems. "By combining video verification with remote monitoring expertise, we were able to give this network a way to cut those costs immediately, while also making their existing video investment far more useful day-to-day."

The network consolidated day-to-day support for its existing VMS and intrusion alarm monitoring with Interface, creating a single point of support across its national footprint. That broader support model also gave staff more consistent guidance on how to use the VMS for investigations and incident review, supported by structured onboarding and training.

Video-Verified Alarms to Combat False Alarm Penalties and Administrative Costs

At the 300 standalone hospitals most affected by false alarm penalties, Interface deployed its Video-Verified Alarm service through a standardized remote migration process. The service enables monitoring specialists to assess alarm events remotely via video before requesting police response. Since deployment, 97% of alarm events have been verified as false and resolved without dispatch, while only 3% required law enforcement response, significantly reducing unnecessary dispatches and associated penalties.

Turning an Underused Video System into an Investigation Tool

Interface transformed the veterinary network's existing VMS into a core asset by introducing structured employee training and streamlined support. Risk management teams now rely on the standardized platform to investigate potential fraud, review workers' compensation claims, and secure evidence for legal matters.

By leveraging advanced attribute-based search and mobile access, authorized users can instantly isolate key security footage from desktops or phones. Finding video evidence quickly allows the internal safety team to spend less time on gathering evidence and more on proactive regulatory compliance.

Improving Remote Service and System Uptime

The centralized approach also changed how the veterinary network handles maintenance and service issues. Instead of relying as heavily on on-site visits, many problems are now identified and addressed remotely, with 63% of service requests resolved without dispatching a technician. Mean-time-to-repair compliance stands at 94% against an 85% target, helping the network maintain more consistent system performance across its locations.

The network is expanding its use of Interface services at higher-risk locations, piloting additional capabilities including Interface's Virtual Perimeter Guard, which combines AI-enabled cameras with remote intervention to identify and address potential security threats proactively.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems combines AI-powered technologies with expert remote video monitoring by trained intervention specialists from its US-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs). The company's solutions span interactive remote video monitoring, managed alarms and access control, video intelligence, and managed network and voice services. Interface enables leading restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses to deter crime, optimize security operations, and protect people and assets at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment

97% Reduction in False Alarm Dispatches for National Veterinary Network

CONTACT: Kim Velasco Interface Systems...