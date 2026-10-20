Solid Biosciences To Present Research Across Gene Therapy Development, Delivery And Manufacturing At ESGCT 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the“Company” or“Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that seven abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 33European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Annual Congress, taking place October 27-30, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany.

The accepted abstracts span multiple areas of gene therapy research, including therapeutic design, next-generation delivery technologies, capsid engineering and manufacturing. The presentations include research supporting SGT-003, Solid's investigational Duchenne muscular dystrophy development program, evaluation of the Company's next-generation engineered myotropic POLARIS-101TM capsid platform and studies focused on improving rAAV manufacturing and vector performance.

SGT-003 Gene Therapy Restores DAPC Stability and Improves Muscle Integrity in Duchenne Muscular DystrophyCardiovascular & Muscular DiseasesPoster Session I (Uneven Posters)P0611October 28, 13:30-15:30 CETPeter Burch, Director, Discovery & Translational DevelopmentSuccessful Polaris-101TM Transduction of Multiple Tissues After Depletion of Preexisting Antibodies Using a Novel IgG-Degrading EnzymeImmune Responses to Gene TherapyPoster Session II (Even Posters)P0708October 29, 14:00-16:00 CETPeter Burch, Director, Discovery & Translational DevelopmentMechanism of Improved POLARIS-101TM Capsid TransductionAAVs / Non-integrative VectorsPoster Session II (Even Posters)P0130October 29, 14:00-16:00 CETGlen Banks, Head of Molecular TherapeuticsImpact of Genome Size and Sequence Composition on AAV Vector Genome IntegrityAAVs / Non-integrative VectorsPoster Session I (Uneven Posters)P0129October 28, 13:30-15:30 CETJie Tan, Director, Predictive SciencesTranscriptomic Profiling Identifies G2/M Cell Cycle Modulation as a Strategy to Enhance rAAV ProductionManufacturingPoster Session I (Uneven Posters)P0855October 28, 13:30-15:30 CETXiaofei E, Director, Molecular TherapeuticsDevelopment and Implementation of a High Yield and Scalable Manufacturing Process for Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) ProductionManufacturingPoster Session II (Even Posters)P0850October 29, 14:00-16:00 CETBen Wright, Vice President, Head of Process DevelopmentBoosting rAAV Yield and Quality in HEK293 Cells Through Multi-Mechanism StrategiesManufacturingPoster Session II (Even Posters)P0856October 29, 14:00-16:00 CETXiaofei E, Director, Molecular Therapeutics

About SGT-003

SGT-003 is an investigational gene therapy containing a novel microdystrophin construct and a proprietary, next-generation capsid, POLARIS-101TM (formerly known as AAV-SLB101), which was rationally designed to target integrin receptors, and has shown enhanced cardiac and skeletal muscle transduction with decreased liver targeting in data from the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE clinical trial and in nonclinical studies. SGT-003's microdystrophin construct uniquely includes the R16/17 domains, which localize nNOS to the muscle. Nonclinical studies have shown that nNOS can improve blood flow to the muscle thereby reducing muscle breakdown from ischemia and muscle fatigue. Together, these design features suggest that SGT-003 could be a potential best-in-class investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne.



About POLARIS-101TM

POLARIS-101TM is Solid's proprietary, rationally engineered capsid developed for enhanced skeletal muscle and cardiac tropism and reduced liver biodistribution. Preclinical studies have demonstrated increased transduction speed, enhanced skeletal and cardiac muscle delivery, decreased liver biodistribution and improved efficiency compared with first-generation capsid benchmarks. POLARIS-101 is being clinically evaluated as the delivery capsid for SGT-003, Solid's investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, in the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE clinical trial (NCT06138639) and the Phase 3 IMPACT DUCHENNE clinical trial (NCT07160634).

Solid is developing POLARIS-101 as part of a broader gene therapy technology platform that includes proprietary manufacturing and other enabling technologies intended to support the development of genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

About Solid's Advanced Manufacturing Platform

Solid's proprietary, advanced manufacturing technologies were developed to optimize productivity and product quality for POLARIS-101TM, Solid's proprietary, rationally engineered myotropic capsid. The manufacturing platform enables efficient, regulatory-compliant manufacturing while maintaining high-quality product attributes. Solid has optimized more than 200 operating parameters for upstream and downstream unit operations supported by best-in-class plasmid design, raw material selection and manufacturing processes designed for scalability, transferability and implementation across diverse production environments.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn at Solid Biosciences and X at @Solid_Bio.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the company's goals; anticipated benefits of SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other preclinical programs and technologies; strategies and expectations for the company's SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other preclinical programs and technologies; expectations for planned site activation, planned enrollment, planned regulatory interactions and the potential approval pathways for SGT-003, SGT-212 and SGT-501; the cash runway of the company and the sufficiency of the Company's cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities to fund its operations; and other statements containing the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“would,”“working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company's ability to advance SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other preclinical programs, capsid libraries and other enabling technologies on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the company's product candidates; manufacture sufficient quantities of our drug product in a timely manner and maintain adequate supply to support our clinical development and potential commercialization; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; replicate preliminary or interim data from clinical trials in the final data of such trials; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, FA, CPVT and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other candidates; achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the“Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

Nicole Anderson

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Solid Biosciences Inc.

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Corporate Affairs Practice

Syneos Health

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