Mercedes-Benz USA Approves NETSOL As A Digital Retail Provider For Its Dealerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the U.S. now have access to NETSOL's Transcend Retail platform which keeps each deal intact as buyers move between online and in-store

ENCINO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, today announced that Mercedes-Benz USA has approved NETSOL as a digital retail provider for Mercedes-Benz dealerships. This opens the brand's dealer network to Transcend Retail, NETSOL's digital retail platform.

The platform gives buyers a single, continuous purchase experience, from configuring a vehicle and valuing a trade-in to reviewing transparent payment and finance options and completing the transaction, whether that happens online, in the showroom or across both. Buyers and dealership teams work on the same deal in parallel, so either side can pick up where the other left off. Transcend Retail allows dealers to carry the Mercedes-Benz luxury experience into every stage of the digital purchase.

"Luxury buyers expect the same level of care online as they receive in the showroom and they expect the two to work as one," said Faraaz Ghauri, Vice President of Digital Retail at NETSOL Technologies, Inc. "Being approved by Mercedes-Benz USA gives its dealers a platform that keeps every deal moving in one place, from the first click to the signed contract."

“We look forward to working closely with Mercedes-Benz dealerships to deliver the experience their customers expect from the brand," he added.

To learn more about Transcend Retail, visit our page:



About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for asset finance, leasing and digital automotive retail, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, dealerships, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its customers, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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