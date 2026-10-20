Airia Wins Two 2026 Top Infosec Innovator Awards For AI Security, Governance And Agentic AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes Airia for Best Solution AI Security and Governance and Visionary Agentic AI Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, an enterprise AI security and governance platform, today announced it has been named a winner in two categories of Cyber Defense Magazine's 14th annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards. The awards were announced during CyberDefenseCon 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Airia received recognition in two categories:



Best Solution AI Security and Governance Visionary Agentic AI Platform

The awards recognize cybersecurity companies advancing information security through innovative technologies and solutions.

As enterprises expand AI adoption and deploy autonomous agents across business operations, security teams face growing challenges in identifying AI assets, controlling sensitive data exposure and enforcing governance policies.

Airia addresses these challenges through a unified platform that enables enterprises to discover AI applications and agents, assess risk, enforce security policies at runtime and maintain visibility across their AI environments. Its capabilities help organizations govern AI use while supporting secure deployment and adoption at scale.

"AI adoption is accelerating, and enterprises need security and governance that can keep pace," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "These awards recognize the work we're doing to give organizations visibility and control over their AI environments, including the autonomous agents increasingly operating across their businesses. We're proud to be recognized in both categories."

The Top InfoSec Innovator Awards are judged by cybersecurity industry experts and recognize companies developing solutions to address emerging security challenges.

The dual recognition highlights Airia's continued investment in AI security, governance and agentic AI capabilities as enterprises expand their use of autonomous systems.

About Airia

Airia is an enterprise AI platform that helps organizations discover, secure, govern and optimize AI across their environments. By combining AI asset discovery, security controls, runtime governance and cost management, Airia enables enterprises to deploy and scale AI with greater visibility, control and accountability. Learn more at .

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau | ...