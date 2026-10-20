Tree Island Steel To Issue Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("" or the "") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, after market hours on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanelTM brand names.

For more information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Investor Relations & Capital Markets

(416) 962-3300

email: ...

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