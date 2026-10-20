Computomic And Data Surge Combine To Bring A Databricks Leader To Government And Regulated Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination adds Data Surge's public sector expertise and proven accelerators, expanding support for federal, state, and commercial customers

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computomic, a global Databricks delivery partner, today announced its combination with Data Surge, a Databricks consultancy serving federal and state government. The combination unites two Databricks specialists focused on regulated markets, where the work is complex and the stakes are high. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Computomic has delivered more than 250 Databricks projects for large federal agencies and financial services, healthcare, and life sciences organizations. Data Surge has built its reputation in the public sector, with customers including the U.S. Navy, the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Together, the companies offer commercial and government customers deeper expertise, a broader set of accelerators, and the ability to deliver at scale.

“Databricks is the platform of choice for federal agencies who want to unlock real value with data and AI. To do this at scale, we need partners with deep expertise and an understanding of how government agencies work,” said Mike Daniels, vice president and general manager, public sector, Databricks.“Computomic and Data Surge have consistently delivered that combination across many public sector programs. This acquisition strengthens their ability to help more agencies adopt the Databricks Data + AI Platform at scale, and ultimately drive better mission outcomes.”

The transaction follows Washington Harbour Partners' strategic growth investment in Computomic in June and the launch of Computomic Federal earlier this month.

"When we invested in Computomic, we saw a team that organizations in the most dynamic industries rely on for their most important data and AI workflows,” said Mina Faltas, founder and CEO, Washington Harbour Partners.“Data Surge brings that same focus and quality to mission-critical public sector customers. The combined company will accelerate the adoption of Databricks in the federal government, helping bring best-in-class technologies and services to government agencies and the U.S. military at the speed the mission demands.”

Expanded capabilities for government customers

The combination expands the company's ability to support public sector data modernization and AI programs. Data Surge adds an onshore, U.S.-citizen workforce with experience across federal and state government, along with accelerators for entity resolution, data integration, and AI-driven insight. Those accelerators join Computomic's library of reusable IP, so customers can start from tested solutions that reduce risk and shorten time to value.

The combined company will continue to deliver through focused teams of senior Databricks practitioners who work directly with customers, without layers of staff and subcontractors, applying approaches proven in regulated industries.

"Agencies need partners who know Databricks inside and out and understand how the government works. That combination is rare," said Nick Milne-Home, Computomic's president. "Computomic was built on those principles, and Data Surge's team shares them. Together, we can bring that expertise to more agencies and take on larger, more complex programs."

“From the beginning, our vision at Data Surge has been to help organizations turn data into mission outcomes,” said Anu Jekal, CEO and co-founder, Data Surge.“Databricks has been central to that work, enabling us to modernize data platforms, accelerate analytics, and unlock AI's potential for federal agencies. By joining forces with Computomic, we bring together complementary strengths across the federal and commercial markets and a shared commitment to the Databricks ecosystem. Together, we can deliver innovation faster, attract top talent, and create greater value for customers in both sectors.”

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About Computomic

Computomic, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is a Databricks Gold Partner with operations in the U.S., EMEA, and India. At its core, Computomic is built on technical superiority, deep Databricks expertise, and a relentless focus on outcomes. We bring together exceptional engineers, architects, and problem solvers who thrive on tackling complex challenges, pushing boundaries, and delivering meaningful transformation for clients in regulated industries.

Computomic fosters a culture where talented people come to do the best work of their careers. Through innovation, collaboration, continuous learning, and high standards of execution, we empower our teams to move with agility, challenge conventions, and create measurable impact. With partnership, integrity, and technical excellence at the center, Computomic helps customers accelerate their Databricks Data and AI modernization journeys with confidence. Learn more at

About Data Surge

Data Surge is an innovative data and AI/ML services company passionate in assisting clients to modernize, democratize, and transform how they collect and interact with their data. Supporting both Public and Private industries, our talented team of data scientists and engineers collaborate with our clients to solve their most complex business challenges. Our services span from data exploration and modeling to the development of scalable AI applications that optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive strategic decision-making. Combining innovation with our technical excellence, we empower organizations to thrive today and in the future.

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners, based in Washington DC, is a private investment firm that brings a fresh approach to investors and founders, providing flexibility and deep operational expertise at all stages of the investment cycle – from growth equity to control buyouts. The firm has deep domain expertise in the areas of national security, defense technologies, cybersecurity, enterprise technologies, and technology-enabled services. In 2026, Washington Harbour Partners ranked sixth among all defense technology investors, and the highest ranked non-government affiliated firm to also fund private equity investments, in the Silicon Valley Defense Group's NatSec100 report, investing in 16 of the companies named to the list. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Janice Clayton

Spire Communications for Computomic

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