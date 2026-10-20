Isolved Connector For Claude Now Covers The Full Employee Experience, From Checking Pay To Punching In

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employees can now update contact information and get notifications in Claude, on top of the pay, benefits and time off tools already available

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved ®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced that the isolved Connector for Claude now supports the full employee lifecycle. isolved is adding new ways for employees to update their contact information, get notifications, submit a missing punch and receive shift-change alerts.

Employees Want HR Answers Without Extra Steps

Employees need quick answers about their pay, benefits and time off. Too often, getting those answers means logging into a separate portal, sending an email or waiting on a callback from HR. That friction slows employees down and pulls HR from the strategic work that needs them most. isolved's 2026 HR Leaders Report, The Workforce Decisions Defining HR, found that 48% of HR leaders spend one to three hours a day answering repetitive employee questions, and 47% spend four hours or more.

“For decades we've asked employees to go to HR when they need something,” said Michael Haske, CEO at isolved. "AI lets us reverse that and bring workforce information to employees inside the tools they already use. This is something both employees and HR leaders can celebrate."

isolved Connector for Claude Gives Employees Instant HR Answers

Since its launch in June, the connector has steadily added tools across the employee lifecycle. With this release, employees can also update their contact information, get notifications, submit a missed punch and manage timecard adjustments within Claude. Employees get instant answers from their own isolved data without an additional portal, ticket or delay.

With the isolved Connector for Claude, employees get what they need at the moments that matter:



Before payday. Check timecards, see hours, respond to alerts and preview the current paycheck before the period closes. Review pay history, paystubs and year-to-date information.

When planning time away. Check time-off balances and submit or cancel requests.

When reviewing coverage. View enrolled benefits and costs.

When life changes. Update personal information and contacts. Every day. Look up company contacts and review notifications.



When an employee updates their contact information, responds to a timecard alert, or logs an adjustment, the isolved Connector for Claude shows exactly what will change and asks them to confirm before anything is submitted so employees stay in control of every change. Pay, benefits and other records are view-only.

"Employees should get the answers they need without hunting through systems or adding to HR's queue," said Kelli Rico, Chief Product Officer at isolved. "When routine questions resolve themselves, HR teams get time back for the work that needs their expertise. And employees stay in control of their own information."

Next, isolved plans to add manager workflows, HR and administrator capabilities, and agentic experiences across the platform.

See how employees can check pay, time off and benefits using the isolved Connector for Claude.

About isolved ®

isolved ® is a Workforce Capital Management company - the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are managed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People CloudTM is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to deliver outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit .

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