Britecore's 2026 P&C Core Systems Report Reveals Growing Gap Between Insurers' Growth Ambitions And Core System Capabilities

Based on a survey of 67 insurance professionals representing regional, mid-market, and enterprise-scale carriers, the annual research examines insurers' priorities for growth, operational efficiency, modernization, and emerging technologies.

The report's most striking finding is a 38-percentage-point gap in product agility. While 73% of respondents consider the ability to easily introduce new insurance products, lines of business, or geographic regions important, only 35% are satisfied with their current core system's ability to support these objectives. This represents the largest gap between importance and satisfaction identified in the survey.

The findings highlight a fundamental shift in how insurers evaluate core technology. Beyond operational reliability, carriers increasingly expect platforms that enable faster innovation, greater flexibility, and the ability to respond quickly to changing market opportunities.

"Insurers increasingly recognize that their ability to compete and grow depends on how quickly they can adapt to changing market demands," said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. "Our 2026 research reveals a significant gap between insurers' ambitions and the capabilities of their current core systems. Closing that gap requires modern technology that combines reliability with the flexibility, connectivity, and intelligence needed to continuously innovate."

Key Findings from the 2026 Report

Product agility emerges as the industry's largest unmet core system need.

While 73% of respondents consider the ability to easily introduce new products, lines of business, or geographic regions important, only 35% are satisfied with their current systems. This 38-point gap exceeds those identified for unified end-to-end operations (27 points), reporting and analytics (25 points), and cloud-based capabilities (23 points). The findings underscore the growing importance of flexible, configurable core platforms that enable insurers to pursue new opportunities without extensive development or customization.

Underwriting and claims efficiency dominate operational priorities.

Streamlining underwriting workflows and optimizing claims processing are tied as the leading efficiency priorities, each selected by 72% of respondents. Improving agent satisfaction and productivity follows at 45%. On the growth front, increasing production from existing agents ranks first at 60%, reflecting a growing emphasis on maximizing the value of established distribution relationships.

Data analytics, APIs, and Gen AI shape technology investment.

Business intelligence and data analytics lead insurers' technology priorities, followed by integration and API technology (71%) and generative AI (57%). While Gen AI adoption remains in its early stages, insurers are moving toward practical applications, with 20% running pilots and another 10% implementing solutions. Underwriting (67%), claims management (65%), and analytics and reporting (63%) are the leading areas where insurers are applying or plan to apply Gen AI.

Taken together, these findings highlight growing demand for core technology that can support faster product change, more efficient insurance operations, and greater use of data, integrations, and emerging technologies. The BriteCore Platform is designed around these needs, combining flexible product configuration, unified core workflows, open APIs, integrated reporting and analytics, and embedded AI within a cloud-native platform.

Core Modernization Shifts From Technology Replacement to Business Enablement

Collectively, the 2026 findings point to an evolving definition of core system modernization. Insurers continue to prioritize reliability, security, and operational stability, but increasingly expect their technology investments to deliver measurable business outcomes, from accelerating product launches and improving operational productivity to adapting more efficiently to changing market conditions.

BriteCore's cloud-native, AI-embedded platform supports these evolving requirements by unifying policy administration, billing, claims, reporting, and digital engagement within a flexible core insurance system. With configurable products and workflows, open APIs, and embedded AI capabilities, BriteCore enables insurers to modernize operations while maintaining the agility needed for continued growth.

About the 2026 BriteCore Annual P&C Core Systems Report

BriteCore's annual research examines the business priorities, technology challenges, and modernization strategies shaping the P&C insurance industry. The 2026 report incorporates perspectives from 67 insurance professionals across regional, mid-market, and enterprise-scale carriers, including executives, business leaders, and technology professionals.

The report explores growth and distribution strategies, operational efficiency, core system satisfaction, modernization priorities, integration trends, and the adoption of emerging technologies such as generative AI.

Download the 2026 BriteCore Annual P&C Core Systems Report

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policy administration, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new insurance products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today's digital insurance landscape.

For more information, visit .